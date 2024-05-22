ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Naira gains ₦3.31 against dollar at official market

News Agency Of Nigeria

The volume of currency traded increased, with the total daily turnover rising to 268.17 million dollars on Tuesday from 161.41 million dollars on Monday.

Naira gains ₦3.31 against dollar at official market
Naira gains ₦3.31 against dollar at official market

Recommended articles

Data from the FMDQ Exchange, which oversees the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), revealed a 0.22% appreciation for the Naira compared to Monday’s rate of ₦1,468.99 to the dollar.

The volume of currency traded also increased, with the total daily turnover rising to 268.17 million dollars on Tuesday from 161.41 million dollars on Monday. At the Investor’s and Exporter’s (I&E) window, the Naira traded between ₦1,549.00 and ₦1,401.00 against the dollar.

The Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) commended the CBN’s reforms for the Naira’s appreciation at the official market. ABCON President, Dr Aminu Gwadabe, urged the CBN to sustain policies benefiting the local currency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gwadabe cited multifaceted efforts through fiscal and monetary policies, alongside security agency interventions, as key to the Naira’s recovery.

“Volatility is like runoff water; if not directed, it will direct itself. I am happy to see multiple agencies coming together to confront these challenges,” he said.

Gwadabe called for technological upgrades and collaboration among operators, regulators, the government, and security agencies. This, he noted, was to improve control over the foreign exchange market and to establish a bylaw to mitigate volatility.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Naira gains ₦3.31 against dollar at official market

Naira gains ₦3.31 against dollar at official market

Food inflation worsens as prices jump by 99.22% in 3 years

Food inflation worsens as prices jump by 99.22% in 3 years

I can't travel across Africa unless I've 35 visas; it's unfair - Dangote cries

I can't travel across Africa unless I've 35 visas; it's unfair - Dangote cries

InDrive hosts Nigerians to a public screening of its inner drive documentary

InDrive hosts Nigerians to a public screening of its inner drive documentary

Dangote needs 35 visas to travel within Africa - French investors move freely

Dangote needs 35 visas to travel within Africa - French investors move freely

Stanbic IBTC Holdings to host 7th edition of its youth leadership series

Stanbic IBTC Holdings to host 7th edition of its youth leadership series

Ivory Coast ranks as the best-rated sovereign in Sub-Saharan Africa - report

Ivory Coast ranks as the best-rated sovereign in Sub-Saharan Africa - report

Egypt responds to the death of Iranian President Raisi: The enemy of my enemy is my friend

Egypt responds to the death of Iranian President Raisi: The enemy of my enemy is my friend

Veritasi Homes secures 2nd spot on FT's Africa's Fastest Growing Companies list

Veritasi Homes secures 2nd spot on FT's Africa's Fastest Growing Companies list

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT