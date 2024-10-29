Naira falls to ₦1670.65 per Dollar at official market, records 4.41% loss

On Monday, the Naira depreciated at the official market, trading at ₦1670.65 to the dollar.
Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange, which oversees the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), revealed that the Naira lost ₦70.65.
This represents a 4.41% loss when compared to the previous trading date on Friday, October 25, when it exchanged at ₦1,600 to a dollar.
Also, the total daily turnover reduced to 81.17 million dollars on Monday down from 284.93 million dollars recorded on Friday. At the Investor’s and Exporter’s (I&E) window, the Naira traded between ₦1,677 and ₦1,585.67 against the dollar.