'Just dey play,' 'Pressure ti wa,' 'Woto woto,' other Naija slang phrases on Showmax billboards in Lagos

OAP and hypeman, Do2dtun, spotted one and shared in a tweet:

@showmaxnaija responded but still, not much was revealed:

Another user @black_bhoy_ had to tweet the one question that needed to be asked:

If you happen to be around Falomo, Maryland or the Oworonshoki/Third Mainland Bridge axis you most likely have seen some of these billboards. Some of these boards have slang like "Just Dey Play," "Woto woto," "Pressure ti wa," "Eweeee," with the distinct Showmax logo on them.

It’s still unclear what these Showmax billboards are about, but with the amount of conversation around them, we are positively expecting more.

The Showmax campaign is expected to expand in the weeks ahead, but guessing with what we’ve seen so far, the streaming service is committed to telling authentic Nigerian stories, and with originals such as Diiche, Wura, The Real Housewives of Lagos and Abuja, Crime and Justice Lagos, that’s not hard to believe.