ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Multichoice increases DStv and GOtv subscription fees by 19% in Nigeria amidst economic woes

Adekunle Agbetiloye
Multichoice
Multichoice
  • Multichoice Nigeria, the Pay-TV operator, has declared a second price increase for its DStv and GOtv packages this year, with a raise of at least 19%. 
  • The latest increment is scheduled to begin on Monday, November 6.
  • In May, the increase ranged from 16.3% to 18%, depending on the bouquet, while this time, it's a 19 to 20% hike across all packages.

Multichoice Nigeria, the Pay-TV operator, has declared a second price increase for its DStv and GOtv packages this year, with a raise of at least 19%.

Recommended articles

The initial increase took effect on May 1, 2023, and this latest increment is scheduled to begin on Monday, November 6.

In May, the increase ranged from 16.3% to 18%, depending on the bouquet, while this time, it's a 19 to 20% hike across all packages.

The notice to DStv subscribers discloses that the monthly subscription for the DStv Premium package will increase to N29,500, starting from November 6. This reflects a 20% rise from the current N24,500.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, the Compact+ bouquet will see a 19% increase, with the monthly cost going up to N19,800 from N16,600.

Subscribers on the Compact package will pay N12,500 per month, marking a 19% increase from their current fee of N10,500.

Customers on the Confam package will experience a 19% increase in their monthly fees, which will now be N7,400 instead of the current N6,200.

Viewers who subscribe to the DStv Yanga bouquet will face a 20% increase in their monthly subscription, making it N4,200 compared to the previous N3,500.

Multichoice has announced price increases for its GOtv packages as well, Nairametrics reported. Subscribers to the Supa Plus package will see a 19% rise in their monthly fees, going from N10,500 to N12,500.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the Supa bouquet, the monthly charge will increase to N7,600 from N6,400.

GOtv Max subscribers will now pay N5,700, up from N4,850, and those on the Jolli package will face a price increase, with the monthly fee rising to N3,950 from N3,300.

Customers on the Jinja package will now be paying N2,700 per month, a change from their previous fee of N2,250.

Multichoice has not released an official statement regarding the recent price increase. Back in May, the company attributed the initial increment to economic challenges.

Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with interest in the African economy, technology, energy transition, and climate change. He is passionate about telling the story of an evolving Africa.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CBN commences payment of $6.7bn forex backlog to affected banks

CBN commences payment of $6.7bn forex backlog to affected banks

Jumia Nigeria ushers in Black Friday in style

Jumia Nigeria ushers in Black Friday in style

Multichoice increases DStv and GOtv subscription fees by 19% in Nigeria amidst economic woes

Multichoice increases DStv and GOtv subscription fees by 19% in Nigeria amidst economic woes

Elon Musk says AI means eventually no one will need to work

Elon Musk says AI means eventually no one will need to work

Are Casino bonuses just for new customers?

Are Casino bonuses just for new customers?

Fraudsters steal over ₦5 billion from 3 fintechs in 8 months

Fraudsters steal over ₦5 billion from 3 fintechs in 8 months

20 highest-earning content creators in 2023 & how much money they made - Forbes

20 highest-earning content creators in 2023 & how much money they made - Forbes

FBN's Capital-Raising move raises queries and worries amidst uncertainty

FBN's Capital-Raising move raises queries and worries amidst uncertainty

Dangote ranks 9th on list of top 10 richest manufacturing billionaires in the world

Dangote ranks 9th on list of top 10 richest manufacturing billionaires in the world

Pulse Sports

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF

Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Aliko Dangote: A fearless advocate for quality education and success

Dangote ranks 9th on list of top 10 richest manufacturing billionaires in the world

Dangote refinery was billed to begin production in October [BBC]

Why Dangote Refinery failed to begin production in October

L-R : Head of Site Operations, Emzor Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, Ashish Kumar Sehgal; CEO of APIFA, Frankline Keter; Project Finance Division, EIB, Arthur Delor; Communications Manager, West and Central Africa, Isabelle Vovor; Chairman of Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Emeka Okoli, at Emzor factory tour with officials of European Investment Bank (EIB)

Emzor boosts medicine self-sufficiency with €13.85m European Investment Bank financing deal

Exploring the awesome itel A70 preloaded with Google apps

Exploring the awesome itel A70 preloaded with Google apps