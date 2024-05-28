ADVERTISEMENT
20 most valuable Nigerian-owned brands in Africa

Solomon Ekanem

The report is based on extensive research on understanding customer perception of brands worldwide.

Most valuable Nigerian-owned brands in Africa (Image used for illustration purposes) [BI]

Nigerian brands showed a solid outing as about 26 indigenously owned brands made their way into the ranking of 200 best brands in Africa.

The report published by Brand Finance — a London-based brand valuation consultancy firm analysed data from March 2023 to March this year (2024).

According to David Haigh, the Chairman & CEO of Brand Finance, the report is based on extensive research based on understanding customer perception of brands across the world than ever before.

The report which analysed the top 200 brands in Africa revealed the top 20 Nigerian-owned brands which include:

S/N Rank (2024) Rank (2023) Brand Sector
1 31 35 Access Bank Banking
2 35 41 Dangote Cement Engineering
3 36 59 Flour Mills Nigeria Food
4 50 37 Zenith Bank Banking
5 57 46 United Bank For Africa Banking
6 61 49 GTCO Banking
7 80 62 First Bank Banking
8 83 89 Orijin Spirits
9 89 102 Hero Beers
10 91 101 BUA Engineering
11 92 94 33 Export Beers
12 94 87 Life Continental Beers
13 98 136 Stanbic Banking
14 116 112 Star Lager Beers
15 119 98 Glo Mobile Telecoms
16 120 118 Seplat Energy Oil & Gas
17 122 139 Goldberg Beers
18 142 167 Dangote Sugar Food
19 144 100 Honeywell Flour Food
20 148 153 Oando Oil & Gas

The major sectors represented in the top 20 Nigerian brands include:

  • Banking (6)
  • Alcoholic Beverages - Beer (5) Spirit (1)
  • Engineering (2)
  • Food (3)
  • Oil and Gas (2)
  • Telecom (1)

While explaining the dominance of the banking sector, the report noted that the value of Nigeria’s top banking brands increased based on improved revenues, primarily driven by significant growth in its interest-based income.

The six other brands represented in the ranking include Julius Berger Nigeria Ltd (152nd position), Fidelity Bank (163rd position), Malta Guinness (173rd position), Gulder Ultimate Beer (176th position), FCMB (186th position), and Union Bank (188th position).

The report which is the eighth consecutive one, covers over 6000 brands across 31 sectors in 45 countries.

