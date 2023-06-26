ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Key factors that can trigger an IRS Audit on your Investments

Pulse Mix

#FeaturebyPatrick

Key factors that can trigger an IRS Audit on your Investments
Key factors that can trigger an IRS Audit on your Investments

Recommended articles

Investors, in particular, need to be vigilant for investing-related audit triggers. However, taxpayers can take comfort in the fact that the probability of being audited is relatively low, with only 0.4 percent of individual returns in fiscal 2022 being flagged for an audit.

Additionally, most of these audits are handled through the mail, making the intimidating sit-down with a tax agent more of a Hollywood myth than a real-world possibility. To know more about bitcoin trading you can visit bitalpha-ai.org

ADVERTISEMENT

Inadvertently omitting dividends and interest earned from banks and brokerages can raise the IRS's interest, particularly if the amount is significant. However, even if an error is made, taxpayers need not panic.

According to Armstrong, receiving a notice from the IRS for underreporting income is a common occurrence, usually resulting from an innocent mistake such as overlooking a 1099 form for bank interest or stock dividends. These oversights are easily rectifiable, and there is no need for undue concern.

In the event of an underreported income, the IRS may correct the deficiency and deduct the additional amount from the taxpayer's filed return.

Alternatively, if the underreported tax exceeds the refund amount, taxpayers may be required to pay the difference. However, omitting a significant 1099 form may lead to more severe consequences.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per Brian R. Harris, a tax lawyer at Fogarty Mueller Harris, PLLC located in Tampa, the IRS is currently placing significant emphasis on the regulation of cryptocurrency. As a result, if you have traded, held, or utilized any digital assets, you may be a prime target for an audit or compliance check.

The recent update to annual tax returns now requires taxpayers to declare whether they have engaged in transactions involving digital assets, with the question appearing prominently at the top of Form 1040.

Therefore, it is difficult to claim ignorance of this requirement. Failing to report the ownership or trading of digital currency or NFTs could result in severe consequences.

In addition to failure to report ownership or trading of digital currency or NFTs, other crypto-related issues could result in legal problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

A pressing concern in the realm of digital currency is the tax obligation stemming from capital gains, even if the currency has been used for purchases and not traded. It is crucial to remain attentive as certain exchanges or brokers may neglect to send 1099 forms detailing gains and losses to the IRS.

Furthermore, if you're spending crypto, you'll need to keep your records and calculate your tax liability independently.

Punctuality is important when it comes to paying taxes to the IRS. This may be challenging for investors, particularly if they have complex investments or receive year-end statements late in the tax season.

Some companies may even report tax information after the usual April 15th tax deadline. Despite the complexity of an investor's tax return, timely filing is still expected by the IRS. By filing on time, you can avoid attracting unwanted attention from the IRS and stay off their radar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Investors must be mindful of any deductions or additional sources of income that could catch the attention of the IRS. In addition to typical audit triggers such as unsubstantiated deductions or missing income, investors should keep track of income from their investments such as stocks, bonds, and real estate.

However, it is equally important for them to take small but crucial steps to avoid raising any red flags with the IRS.

---

#FeaturedbyPatrick

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What factors determine the value of cryptocurrency

What factors determine the value of cryptocurrency

Key factors that can trigger an IRS Audit on your Investments

Key factors that can trigger an IRS Audit on your Investments

See Tanzania’s approved 2023 national budget, an Sh2.9 trillion jump from 2022’s budget

See Tanzania’s approved 2023 national budget, an Sh2.9 trillion jump from 2022’s budget

Exploration of palm oil will increase sector’s GDP – Expert

Exploration of palm oil will increase sector’s GDP – Expert

Top 10 most valuable companies in Nigeria so far in 2023

Top 10 most valuable companies in Nigeria so far in 2023

Tinubu excited as AfDB pledges support towards boosting Nigeria’s economy

Tinubu excited as AfDB pledges support towards boosting Nigeria’s economy

Nigeria’s $3 billion oil debt to complicate President Bola Tinubu's reforms

Nigeria’s $3 billion oil debt to complicate President Bola Tinubu's reforms

Uganda receives immediate $120 Million from IMF amid economic reforms

Uganda receives immediate $120 Million from IMF amid economic reforms

FG, states owe ₦49.8trn as Nigeria's debt reaches new all-time high

FG, states owe ₦49.8trn as Nigeria's debt reaches new all-time high

Pulse Sports

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

7 banks, other institutions fined over ₦200 million for data privacy violations

7 banks, other institutions fined over ₦200 million for data privacy violations

Xiaomi launches the brand new Redmi 12: Power, style, and durability in one package

Xiaomi launches the brand new Redmi 12: Power, style, and durability in one package

80% of SMEs in Nigeria fail to reach 5th anniversary - Perception study report (Credit: JGI/Tom Grill/Getty Images)

80% of SMEs in Nigeria fail to reach 5th anniversary - Perception study report

Nigerians to pay more for electricity following Naira unification

Nigerians to pay more for electricity following naira unification