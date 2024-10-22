JustUnsecure Cybersecurity and Suwebatu AB collaborate to launch AfriHackBox at Cybersecurity Summit Africa

JustUnsecure, a leading nonprofit organization focused on cybersecurity in Africa, in collaboration with Suwebatu AB, proudly launched AfriHackBox during the Cybersecurity Summit Africa held on October 17, 2024.

The platform aims to transform the cybersecurity landscape across the continent by equipping professionals and aspiring experts with the skills needed to tackle evolving digital threats.

The launch of AfriHackBox marks a significant step toward building a robust cybersecurity community in Africa. As an ethical hacking and training platform, AfriHackBox offers hands-on learning opportunities, real-world challenges, and a variety of tools and resources designed to address the specific security needs of African infrastructure. Through the platform, participants will be able to engage in real-life simulated cybersecurity scenarios in a Capture the Flag (CTF) challenge and receive training tailored to the latest industry trends.

“We are excited to unveil AfriHackBox in collaboration with Suwebatu AB, who aligns with our shared vision of fostering cybersecurity talent across the continent,” said Babatunde Anifowoshe, CO-Founder at JustUnsecure. “Our mission is to train over 500,000 individuals annually and raise $25 million to sustain and expand our initiatives, creating a safer digital environment in Africa.”

AfriHackBox Key Features:

Ethical Hacking Challenges: CTF competitions and hacking scenarios that simulate real-world security threats, offering participants practical experience.

Localized Learning Content: Courses and training modules focused on unique regional cybersecurity challenges, such as mobile security and local vulnerability mitigation.

Career Path Navigation: Tools to help users map out career trajectories in cybersecurity, connecting them to mentors, internships, and relevant resources.

Multilingual Interface: Making the platform accessible in multiple languages, including English, French, and Swahili, to cater to a diverse audience across the continent.

Senior Special Adviser to the Secretary of the Government of the Federation, Mr Arnold Agure-Dam, noted that the programme is a much-needed conversation, given the unprecedented spate of Africa’s digital transformation in his speech titled: ‘Building a Resilient Cyber security Ecosystem: Africa’s path to Digital Sovereignty’.

He said building a resilient cyber security ecosystem is critical for Africa because its emergence as a hub for innovations, economic growth and technological advancement is increasingly exposing it to cyber threats that have the potential to derail its progress if not effectively managed.

“Over the last decade, Africa has witnessed rapid digitalisation. The growth in mobile connectivity, the adoption of digital payment systems, the rise of e-commerce platforms, and the increasing implementation of smart technologies across various sectors have fundamentally transformed how we live and work.

“However with this advancement comes an alarming increase in cyber threats. Cyber attacks on businesses, government institutions, and critical infrastructure are rising exponentially. The continent has seen a surge in attacks, data breaches, and fraud targeting both individuals and organisations.”

According to the Lagos State Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Hon. Akinyemi Bankole spoke on the role of Information Technology in wealth creation and empowerment. He said, “The event aligns greatly with the state government’s wealth creation and IT development strategic plan.’’

He further called for more collaborations to build on recorded achievements and digitally fortify the country and indeed the continent at large against the continued cyber threats.

Paul John, CEO/MD of Swebatu AB, underscored the importance of collaboration and shared responsibility in the fight against cyber threats.

He said “Cybersecurity is not just a technical issue; it’s a societal challenge that requires collaboration across sectors. The public-private partnership model is essential for ensuring the sustainability and growth of initiatives like AfriHackBox"

The launch event at the Cybersecurity Summit Africa attracted industry leaders, government officials, and cybersecurity enthusiasts, highlighting the growing need for comprehensive and collaborative approaches to digital security in the region

For more information about AfriHackBox and partnership opportunities, please visit www.justunsecure.org , www.afrihackbox.com or contact 08093180891, 08022229001

About JustUnsecure Cybersecurity

JustUnsecure is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening Africa’s cybersecurity defenses by providing training, resources, and innovative solutions. Through initiatives like AfriHackBox, JustUnsecure aims to empower individuals and organizations to safeguard the continent’s digital future.

About Suwebatu AB

Suwebatu AB is a technology company committed to driving digital innovation and security. With a focus on providing cutting-edge solutions, Suwebatu AB collaborates with partners to address emerging cybersecurity challenges and foster sustainable growth in the tech industry.

Visit www.suwebatu.com for more info.