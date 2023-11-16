ADVERTISEMENT
Join the lucky winners in TECNO’s Black Friday promo and win big!

As the anticipation builds, let us remind you of the extraordinary offers TECNO has in store for their valued customers. Plus, mark your calendars for the upcoming Black Friday Live Raffle Draw on Friday, November 16, 2023, exclusively on TECNO's Facebook page.

TECNO is pulling out all the stops this Black Friday, offering incredible discounts on their flagship devices, the exquisite PHANTOM and CAMON series. With every purchase of a PHANTOM or CAMON device, you receive a daily scratch card throughout November 2023. These scratch cards hold the potential to unlock a shopping spree worth a jaw-dropping 1 million Naira! Imagine the thrill of indulging in a chaotic shopping adventure where you have 3 minutes to grab items of your choice, with the total value reaching 1 million Naira. The possibilities are limitless!

But that's not all—every Friday in November, TECNO will offer irresistible discounts on their most popular series, including the beloved PHANTOM Series, trendsetting CAMON 20 Series, stylish SPARK 10 Series, and versatile POP 7 Series. Whether you seek cutting-edge technology or affordable smartphones, Fridays are your golden opportunity to seize incredible deals.

And let's not forget the upcoming Black Friday Live Raffle Draw on Friday, November 16, 2023. Tune in to TECNO's Facebook page for a chance to witness the excitement unfold live. Brace yourself for the possibility of winning enticing cashback offers ranging from 100% cashback, 50% cashback, 20% cashback, a 1 million Naira shopping spree, and other surprises.

The clock is ticking, and the thrill is building. Don't miss out on TECNO's extraordinary Black Friday offers and the chance to be a part of the action. Stay connected, stay tuned, and get ready to embark on an unforgettable Black Friday journey with TECNO! For the latest updates and exclusive sneak peeks, follow TECNO on Facebook, Instagram and X(Twitter).

