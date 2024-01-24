3 easy methods to link your NIN to your GLO number

The NIN is a unique 11-digit number that identifies you as a citizen or legal resident of Nigeria. It is issued by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) after you enrol for the National Identity Database (NIDB). The NIN is used to verify and authenticate your identity in various transactions and services, such as banking, taxation, health care, education, and travel.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) directives to all telecommunication operators in the country to link their subscribers' NINs to their phone numbers is a part of the government's efforts to enhance security, prevent fraud, and harmonise data across different sectors.

The deadline for this exercise is April 6, 2024, and failure to comply may result in the deactivation or blocking of your SIM card.

Why link NIN to GLO?

In a move to enhance security and streamline telecommunication services, the Nigerian government has mandated the linking of National Identification Numbers (NIN) to SIM cards.

This directive is applicable across all major telecom operators, including Glo.

This article serves as a comprehensive guide on how to link your NIN to your Glo mobile number, emphasising the importance of this mandatory requirement and addressing some frequently asked questions (FAQs).

How to link NIN to GLO

Do you want to keep using your GLO line without any interruption? Then you need to link your National Identification Number (NIN) to your phone number as soon as possible. You may also need to create a Virtual National Identification Number (VNIN), which is a secure version of your NIN that protects it from being cloned or duplicated. Here are three ways you can do it easily and quickly:

Method 1 : Via GLO-NIN portal

To link your NIN to your GLO line using the GLO-NIN portal, follow these steps;

Visit the GLO official registration website using your phone or computer. Fill in your phone number, email address, and NIN. Click on the submit button and wait for a confirmation message. An OTP will be sent to your GLO line for verification. Enter the OTP and click confirm. You have successfully linked your NIN to your GLO line.

Method 2 : Via USSD code

To link your NIN to your GLO line using the USSD code, follow these steps;

1. Dial *109# on your phone using the GLO line you wish to link. A menu will appear with different options.

2. Select option 4 to link your NIN to your GLO line. You will be asked to enter your VNIN. If you don't have a VNIN, you can create one by dialling *996*3# on your phone and following the instructions. You will need to enter your NIN and the enterprise ID 109071.

3. Enter your VNIN and wait for a confirmation message. You have successfully linked your NIN to your GLO line.

Method 3 : Via SMS

To link your NIN to your GLO line using SMS, follow these steps;

Send UpdateNIN (put space) NIN (put space) First name (put space) and Last Name to 109. For example, UpdateNIN 12345678903 John Doe. Wait for the message confirming your submission. If you get an error, just wait for some time and try again.

FAQs

Here are some frequently asked questions and answers about linking your NIN to your GLO line;

- Q: How do I get my NIN?

- A: You can get your NIN by enrolling at any NIMC enrolment centre or certified GLO outlet. You will need to fill out a form, provide your biometric data, and get a NIN slip. You can also check your NIN (if you have previously enrolled) by dialling *346# on your phone.

- Q: How do I create a VNIN?

- A: A VNIN is a Virtual National Identification Number, a secure version of your NIN that protects it from being cloned or duplicated. You can create a VNIN by dialling *996*3# on your phone and following the instructions. You will need to enter your NIN and the enterprise ID 109071.

- Q: How do I check the status of my submission?

- A: You can check the status of your submission by dialling *109# on your phone and selecting option 4. You will see a message like this:

> Dear Customer, NIN *7005 is linked to your Number 8051234567. Thank you.

Linking your NIN to your GLO line is a simple and important process that you should not delay. It will help you to enjoy uninterrupted service and access to various benefits and opportunities.