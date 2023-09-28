ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Google opens applications for ₦75m Hustle academy fund to empower Nigerians

Pulse Mix

#FeaturebyGoogle

LSETF-X-Google-Hustle-Academy-Business-Bootcamp-2023 (Credit: Opportunity Desk)
LSETF-X-Google-Hustle-Academy-Business-Bootcamp-2023 (Credit: Opportunity Desk)

Recommended articles

This initiative, offering ₦5 Million to 15 Nigerian small business owners, cements Google's unwavering commitment to cultivating entrepreneurial growth in Nigeria.

Small businesses form the backbone of Nigeria's economy, yet they consistently grapple with challenges, notably the perennial obstacle of securing vital funding. According to the World Bank, African SMBs face a staggering finance gap of $330 billion.

Additionally, only 25% of SMBs in Africa have access to bank loans, a percentage that sharply contrasts the 50% observed in developed economies. Google's Hustle Academy, introduced in 2022, provides SMEs with business and management education, mentoring, and networking, with a particular emphasis on preparing them to package their businesses in order to raise the necessary capital to take their businesses to the next level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since its inception, the program has graduated over 4,000 SMBs in Nigeria, with a notable 74% from the first year reporting marked business growth.

Building on the success and impact of the Hustle Academy initiative, the Hustle Academy Fund earmarks a ₦75 Million pool exclusively for Nigeria to support 15 investor-ready SMBs through non-dilutive funding. This commitment is further enriched with tailored mentorship, ensuring these businesses are primed for success.

Mojolaoluwa Aderemi-Makinde, Head of Brand & Reputation, Sub Saharan Africa at Google, remarked, "The Hustle Academy Fund is a testament to the resilience and innovation of Nigerian small businesses, which are the backbone of our economy. We are hopeful that this fund will further empower them to succeed and drive economic growth, creating jobs and opportunities for all Nigerians."

Echoing the sentiment, Sinmisola Nojimu-Yusuf, Product Marketing Manager and the Hustle Academy Program Lead at Google, said, "The Hustle Academy Fund provides SMBs with the resources and support they need to succeed. With equity-free funding, mentorship, and opportunities for increased visibility and networking, we are supporting SMBs to grow and thrive. We are committed to supporting the Nigerian entrepreneurial ecosystem, and the Hustle Academy Fund is a key part of that commitment''.

To be eligible for the Hustle Academy SMB Fund, businesses must be Nigerian-founded, operating within Nigeria for 1-5 years, and have a clear and scalable business plan. They should have a track record of commitment to growth, operate in sectors aligned with the digital economy or have a digital enablement strategy, and, while not mandatory, previous participation in the Hustle Academy program is an added advantage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Applications for the Hustle Academy Fund are open September 28 and will close on October 12th. For detailed insights into the fund and application procedures, head to goo.gle/hustleacademyfund.

Google's mission is to organise the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful. Through products and platforms like Search, Maps, Gmail, Android, Google Play, Google Cloud, Chrome and YouTube, Google plays a meaningful role in the daily lives of billions of people and has become one of the most widely-known companies in the world. Google is a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.

---

#FeaturebyGoogle

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Google opens applications for ₦75m Hustle academy fund to empower Nigerians

Google opens applications for ₦75m Hustle academy fund to empower Nigerians

Nigerian SMEs optimistic about growth in remaining months of 2023

Nigerian SMEs optimistic about growth in remaining months of 2023

Top 10 African countries with the highest crime rates

Top 10 African countries with the highest crime rates

Nigeria’s oil sector suffers a N34.47 billion loss at the hands of a familiar enemy

Nigeria’s oil sector suffers a N34.47 billion loss at the hands of a familiar enemy

Kenya is set to join the exclusive list of countries pursuing nuclear energy

Kenya is set to join the exclusive list of countries pursuing nuclear energy

Top 10 most rewarding African countries to do business in 2023

Top 10 most rewarding African countries to do business in 2023

Veritasi Homes celebrates redemption of ₦3.474bn series 4 Commercial Paper

Veritasi Homes celebrates redemption of ₦3.474bn series 4 Commercial Paper

TikTok issues new guidelines to users for AI-generated content

TikTok issues new guidelines to users for AI-generated content

Celebrating Dimas's Experience: One Stage, One Mic, One Gender

Celebrating Dimas's Experience: One Stage, One Mic, One Gender

Pulse Sports

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

TikTok wahala: Osimhen deletes Napoli pictures from Instagram

TikTok wahala: Osimhen deletes Napoli pictures from Instagram

Wilfred Ndidi: Style Essentials inspired by the Leicester City’s Nigerian midfield maestro

Wilfred Ndidi: Style Essentials inspired by the Leicester City’s Nigerian midfield maestro

TikTok trolling: Osimhen set to sue Napoli for serious damage

TikTok trolling: Osimhen set to sue Napoli for serious damage

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian cement manufacturers believe the rising price of the commodity won't come down if the government fails to address the chains of monopoly in the sector. [Reuters]

Cement price will hit ₦9k due to FG’s plan to introduce concrete roads — Manufacturers

Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Tony Elumelu

Tony Elumelu's UBA launches $6 Billion initiative for African SMEs

Facebook remains Africa's undisputed king of social media, boasting a staggering 170 million users across the continent.

5 surprising social media trends in Africa in 2023

A person using TikTok

TikTok issues new guidelines to users for AI-generated content