Food prices rose to 26.76% in September - National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)

News Agency Of Nigeria

This was revealed in the Selected Food Prices Watch report for September 2023.

National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) [Wikipedia]
It said this in its Selected Food Prices Watch report for September 2023 release in Abuja on Monday. The report said that the average price of 1kg of boneless beef increased by 28.08% from ₦2,199.37 recorded in September 2022 to ₦2,816.91 in September 2023.

“On a month-on-month basis, 1kg of boneless beef increased by 0.62% in September from the ₦2,799.51 recorded in August 2023,’’ the report said.

It said that the average price of 1kg of local rice increased by 60.59% on a year-on-year basis, from ₦471.42 in September 2022 to ₦757.06 in September 2023.

“On a month-on-month basis, 1kg of local rice increased by 2.48% from the ₦738.74 recorded in August 2023.’’

It said that the average price of 1kg of brown beans increased by 28.76% on a year-on-year basis from ₦556.81 in September 2022 to ₦716.97 in September 2023.

“On a month-on-month basis, the price increased by 3.47% from the ₦692.95 recorded in August 2023 to ₦716.97 in September 2023.’’

The NBS said the average price of 1kg of Onion bulb rose by 29.81% on a year-on-year basis from ₦397.18 in September 2022 to ₦515.59 in September 2023.

“On a month-on-month basis, the price increased by 0.45% from ₦513.29 recorded in August 2023.’’

The report said that the average price of 1kg of Yam tuber increased by 45.11% on a year-on-year basis from ₦409.23 in September 2022 to ₦593.83 in September 2023.

“On a month-on-month basis, 1kg of yam tuber increased by 3.03% from the recorded ₦576.39 in August 2023.’’

On state profile analysis, the report showed that the highest average price of 1kg of boneless beef was recorded in Anambra at ₦3,800.42, while the lowest price was recorded in Kogi at ₦1,845.29.

It said that Rivers recorded the highest average price of 1kg of local rice at ₦931.82, while the lowest was recorded in Benue at ₦539.35. The NBS said that the highest average price of 1kg of brown beans was recorded in Imo at ₦1,090.23 while the lowest price was recorded in Kogi at ₦485.64.

It said the highest average price of 1kg of onion bulb was recorded in Abia at ₦862.35, while the lowest was recorded in Nasarawa at ₦295.73. According to the report, Akwa Ibom recorded the highest average price of 1kg of yam tuber at ₦1,088.57, while Plateau recorded the lowest price at ₦320.34.

Analysis by zone showed that the average price of 1kg of boneless beef was highest in the South-East at ₦3,550.75, followed by the South-West at ₦2, 875.47.

“The lowest price was recorded in the North-Central at ₦2.461.20.”

The South-East and South-South recorded the highest average price of 1kg of local rice at ₦901.26 and ₦824.55, respectively, while the lowest price was in the North-Central at ₦621.93.

The report said that the South-East recorded the highest average price of 1kg of brown beans at ₦995.76, followed by the South-West at ₦771.37, while the North-Central recorded the lowest price at ₦587.99.

It said that the South-East and South-South recorded the highest average price of 1kg of onion bulb at ₦723.63 and ₦697.34 respectively, while the lowest was recorded in the North-Central at ₦340.75.

The NBS said also that the South-West recorded the highest average price of 1kg of yam tuber at ₦791.69, followed by the South-South at ₦748.56.

“The North-East recorded the lowest price of 1kg of yam at ₦366.79,’’ the NBS said .

