ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Food prices increased in August - NBS

News Agency Of Nigeria
Food prices increased in August (Credit: Premium Times Nigeria)
Food prices increased in August (Credit: Premium Times Nigeria)

Food items like yam, beans, beef and other items prices increased in August.

Recommended articles

It made the declaration in its Selected Food Prices Watch report for August 2023 issued in Abuja. The report stated that while the average price of 1kg of boneless beef was ₦2,141.18 in August 2022, it increased by 30.75% to ₦2,799.51 in August 2023.

“On a month-on-month basis, 1kg of boneless beef increased by 1.50% in August from the ₦2,758.13 recorded in July 2023,’’ the report stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

It added that the average price of 1kg of local rice increased by 62.68% on a year-on-year basis, from ₦454.10 in August 2022 to ₦738.74 in August 2023. On a month-on-month basis, 1kg of local rice increased by 13.04% from the ₦653.49 recorded in July 2023.

It stated that the average price of 1kg of brown beans increased by 27% on a year-on-year basis from ₦545.61 in August 2022 to ₦692.95 in August 2023.

“On a month-on-month basis, the price increased by 3.88% from the ₦673.53 recorded in July 2023 to ₦692.95 in August,’’ it added.

The NBS reported that the average price of 1kg of onion bulb rose by 30.54% on a year-on-year basis from ₦393.22 in August 2022 to ₦513.29 in August 2023.

“On a month-on-month basis, the price increased by 2.10% from the ₦502.73 recorded in July to ₦513.29 in August 2023,’’ it stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report added that the average price of 1kg of yam tuber increased by 42.80% on a year-on-year basis from ₦403.65 in August 2022 to ₦576.39 in August 2023. On a month-on-month basis, 1kg of yam tuber increased by 6.86% from ₦539.41 recorded in July to ₦576.39 recorded in August 2023.

It stated that the average price of 1 litre of palm oil increased by 38.13% on a year-on-year-basis, from ₦896.63 in August 2022 to ₦1,238.56 in August 2023. On a month-on-month basis, it rose by 2.48% from the ₦1,208.62 recorded in July to ₦1,238.56 recorded in August 2023.

Average price of garri increased by 49.16 per cent on a year-on-year-basis, from ₦305.92 in August 2022 to ₦456.32 in August 2023, the NBS stated. On a month-on-month basis, the price increased by 6.15% from the ₦429.89 recorded in July to ₦456.32 recorded in August 2023.

On state profile analysis, the report showed that the highest average price of 1kg of boneless beef was recorded in Anambra at ₦3,790.02, while the lowest price was recorded in Kogi at ₦1,835.71. It stated that Ondo recorded the highest average price of 1kg of local rice at N903.26, while the lowest was recorded in Benue at ₦529.72.

The NBS stated that the highest average price of 1kg of brown beans was recorded in Imo at ₦1,087.14, while the lowest price was recorded in Kogi at ₦480.34. In addition, the highest average price of 1kg of onion bulb was recorded in Lagos at ₦847.83, while the lowest was recorded in Kano state at ₦300.46.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report stated that Akwa Ibom recorded the highest average price of 1kg of yam tuber at ₦1,030.71, while Adamawa recorded the lowest price at ₦328.71. It said that Ogun recorded the highest average price of 1 litre of palm oil at ₦1,525.49, while Kwara recorded the lowest price at ₦920.

The NBS reported also that the highest average price of 1kg of garri was recorded in Cross River at ₦574.32, while the lowest price was recorded in Kwara at ₦336.64. Analysis by zone showed that the average price of 1kg of boneless beef was highest in the Southeast at ₦2,234.60.

This is followed by the South-South at ₦2,312.05, while the lowest price was recorded in the North-Central at ₦1960.65. The Southeast and South-South recorded the highest average price of 1kg of local rice at ₦887.13 and ₦809.15, respectively, while the lowest price was in the North-Central at ₦612.78.

The report stated that the Southeast recorded the highest average price of 1kg of brown beans at ₦945.63, followed by the Southwest at ₦750, while the North-Central recorded the lowest price at ₦567.67.

It added that the Southeast and South-South recorded the highest average price of 1kg of onion bulb at ₦712.01 and ₦699.47, respectively, while the lowest was recorded in the Northeast at ₦355.56.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NBS stated also that the Southwest recorded the highest average price of 1kg of yam tuber at N766.48, followed by the South-South at ₦721.37, while the lowest price was recorded in the North-East at ₦361.21.

It reported that the North-Central recorded the highest average price of 1 litre of palm oil at ₦1,335.56, followed by the North-East at ₦1,297.21, while the lowest was recorded in the Southwest at ₦920. The report added that the Southeast recorded the highest average price of 1kg garri at ₦543.35, followed by the South-South at ₦506.60.

“The North-Central recorded the lowest price of garri at ₦389.77,’’ the NBS stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Food prices increased in August - NBS

Food prices increased in August - NBS

An annual loss of $5 billion in Africa’s food market has been attributed to an insect

An annual loss of $5 billion in Africa’s food market has been attributed to an insect

OpenAI's ChatGPT can actually make workers perform worse, a new study found

OpenAI's ChatGPT can actually make workers perform worse, a new study found

Here’s the valuation of the Nigerian space agency

Here’s the valuation of the Nigerian space agency

Top 10 African countries with the cheapest data prices from June to September

Top 10 African countries with the cheapest data prices from June to September

Nigeria warns foreign businesses to desist from banditry and unlawful mining

Nigeria warns foreign businesses to desist from banditry and unlawful mining

Where to list apartments for rent/sale in Nigeria - Quickteller Homes

Where to list apartments for rent/sale in Nigeria - Quickteller Homes

ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) Review: Elevating excellence in portability & performance

ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) Review: Elevating excellence in portability & performance

FG budgets $3bn crude repayment loan for naira stabilisation

FG budgets $3bn crude repayment loan for naira stabilisation

Pulse Sports

Ronaldo did not chase me out of Al Nassr — Vincent Aboubakar

Ronaldo did not chase me out of Al Nassr — Vincent Aboubakar

Bukayo Saka: Arsenal star celebrates Nigerian Independence Day

Bukayo Saka: Arsenal star celebrates Nigerian Independence Day

Osimhen can succeed Messi, Ronaldo — Jose Peseiro

Osimhen can succeed Messi, Ronaldo — Jose Peseiro

Super Falcons: Alozie, Plumptre lead Nigeria's 63rd Independence Day celebrations

Super Falcons: Alozie, Plumptre lead Nigeria's 63rd Independence Day celebrations

Napoli social media executive resigns amidst Osimhen TikTok saga

Napoli social media executive resigns amidst Osimhen TikTok saga

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian cement manufacturers believe the rising price of the commodity won't come down if the government fails to address the chains of monopoly in the sector. [Reuters]

Cement price will hit ₦9k due to FG’s plan to introduce concrete roads — Manufacturers

Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Tony Elumelu

Tony Elumelu's UBA launches $6 Billion initiative for African SMEs

Facebook remains Africa's undisputed king of social media, boasting a staggering 170 million users across the continent.

5 surprising social media trends in Africa in 2023

A person using TikTok

TikTok issues new guidelines to users for AI-generated content