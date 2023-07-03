ADVERTISEMENT
FCT housewives ditch tomatoes for stew as cost skyrockets

News Agency Of Nigeria

Some housewives in the Federal Capital Territory(FCT) Abuja, on Sunday, said they have ditched tomatoes for their stews and other sauses as cost skyrockets.

They said garden egg, called ganyen gauta in Hausa, igba in Yoruba and anyara in Igbo, could blend very well with rice in the same manner as tomatoes. Others said they were exploring pumpkin, pawpaw or traditional soups like white soup and palm fruit soup popularly called banga soup in place of tomatoes stew.

Mrs Jumai Amodu, a mother of five, said a week without rice with tomatoes stew was unfulfilling for her and the family. She said rice with stew was a regular on their menu, adding that “there is an unexplainable satisfaction that comes with taking cooked rice and stew.”

The mother of five, however, said with the scarcity and high cost of tomatoes, her family was exploring garden egg stew.

Amodu said, “since tomatoes became very expensive, we decided to use garden egg for stew and it is as sweet as tomato stew.

“The only major difference between garden egg stew and tomatoes stew is the colour.

“We also use pumpkin stew with rice sometimes and although it has its unique taste, it blends well with rice.

Mrs Helen Omo, a businesswoman, said although tomatoes stew was an important recipe in almost all homes in Nigeria, its scarcity had made some Nigerians to think of alternatives.

I went to the market yesterday to get some tomatoes for stew and a sizeable bushel, which costs between 2000 and 2500 was being sold for as much as 6500.

“I did not bother to haggle the price because it was way beyond my budget,” she said.

Mr Chinedu, an entrepreneur, told NAN that he enjoyed taking rice with peppersoup or white soup.

“The prices of all food stuff have gone up but that of tomatoes is outrageous probably because it is tomatoes off-season.

“Besides being expensive, it is very scarce and as a result we decided to explore other recipes,” he said.

Umar Adamu, a tomatoes retailer in Nyanya market in the FCT, said he has stopped retailing tomatoes for some days due to low patronage.

He said customers were not “patronising him because of the high cost.”

Mrs Rukkaya Umar, Chief Executive Officer, Abraks Farm Produce Nigeria Limited said the major reason for scarcity of tomatoes was high cost of fertiliser. According to her, many tomato farmers do not grow it because they cannot afford fertiliser, adding that fertiliser was critical to its growth.

Umar also said reliance on seasonal farming was one of the reasons for the scarcity, adding that it was tomatoes off-season.

Most farmers in Nigeria still do seasonal farming and that is contributing greatly to scarcity of farm produce particularly in their off-seasons,” she said.

NAN reports that a sizeable basket of tomatoes which hitherto sold for about ₦10,000 now sells for about ₦35,000 while big baskets cost more.

