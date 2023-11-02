ADVERTISEMENT
FBN's Capital-Raising move raises queries and worries amidst uncertainty

FBN's Capital-Raising move raises queries and worries amidst uncertainty
FBN's Capital-Raising move raises queries and worries amidst uncertainty

The proposed move, which has drawn widespread attention and scepticism, has sparked debate and speculation about the bank's leadership integrity.

FBN Holdings in the announcement of its Annual General Meeting on August 15 had stated that a major agenda item would be to raise ₦139 billion by way of a rights issue. To achieve this, the FBN board stated it aims to issue nearly nine billion new ordinary shares, each valued at 50 kobo, in addition to the current total of approximately 36 billion ordinary shares.

Amidst rising uncertainty in Nigeria's financial landscape, the board's planned rights issue has become the subject of intense scrutiny, with shareholders, financial experts, and legal analysts questioning the timing and motive behind the move. FBN shareholders, particularly, have opposed both the board’s decisions to hold the AGM virtually and to approve raising fresh capital.

Many Nigerians are also weighing in on the matter, expressing doubts about the board's transparency and rationale for raising extra funds at this moment. Some business analysts and social media commentators who have keenly monitored ongoing issues at the bank believe that the board’s decision is an ill-advised move with the potential to backfire.

Tokunbo Oshisanya, a social commentator, has since questioned the motive behind the move asking, “How is FBNH conducting a rights issue at this point in time?”

A senior financial analyst, who spoke on the issue, raised concerns about FBN's decision. He explained, "Given the challenges faced by the Nigerian economy, I don’t believe raising additional capital through a rights issue is in the best interest of shareholders”.

Local investors have also questioned whether the bank's leadership is capable of steering it towards stability and sustainable growth. They point to shareholders’ reported resistance to the idea of raising additional capital at the AGM without due process as having the potential to cause a dent in investors’ confidence in the banking institutions' stock market performance.

"These controversies surrounding FBN have raised serious doubts about the board's ability to remain transparent in making value-driven decisions. Shareholders deserve clarity and assurance that their investments are in safe hands. Issuing new shares to raise capital at this moment may be perceived by the market as a sign of financial weakness or distress and could negatively impact the bank's market value,” an investor in the bank’s shares in the stock market, stated.

Another local stockholder agreed that the announcement of the rights issue, despite weak market conditions and against the backdrop of legal challenges, can create uncertainty among investors and lead to market volatility, affecting the bank's stock price and overall market perception. Some analysts have also wondered if the decision to proceed with the rights issue despite its challenges is a reaction to the emergence of Honeywell Group as the largest shareholder.

Amid the upheavals and growing scepticism, FBN shareholders, financial and business analysts, and Nigerian investors are urging the bank's leadership to prioritise transparency and fairness in their decisions to deliver value. There is a prevailing sentiment that the bank's immediate focus should be on restoring its reputation, strengthening its governance, and enhancing its risk management practices.

