Electricity consumers increase to 11.47m in Q2, 2023 - NBS

News Agency Of Nigeria

The report centered on energy billed, revenue generated, and customers of electricity distribution companies during the period under review.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) stated in its Nigeria’s electricity report for the second quarter of 2023 released in Abuja on Friday that the increase was by 1.84%.

The report focused on energy billed, revenue generated, and customers of electricity distribution companies during the period under review.

It stated that on a year-on-year basis, the number of electricity customers increased by 6.17% in the second quarter of 2023 from the 10.81 million reported in the corresponding period in 2022.

It added that in the second quarter of 2023, the number of metered customers stood at 5.47 million from the 5.31 million recorded in the first quarter of the year, a 3.10% increase.

“On a year-on-year basis, this figure grew by 10.40% from the 4.96 million figure reported in the second quarter of 2022,’’ the NBS stated.

Similarly, estimated electricity customers stood at six million in the second quarter of 2023, showing an increase of 0.72% over the 5.96 million consumers recorded in the first quarter of the year.

On a year-on-year basis, estimated customers increased by 2.58% in the second quarter of 2023 from the 5.85 million recorded in the corresponding period in 2022.

The NBS stated also that electricity distribution companies collected ₦‎263.08 billion in revenue in the second quarter of 2023, an increase over the ₦‎247.33 billion they collected in the first quarter. It added that on a year-on-year basis, revenue collected rose by 39.63 per cent over the ₦‎188.41 billion collected in the second quarter of 2022.

It stated that electricity supply increased to 5,909 (Gwh) in the second quarter of 2023 from 5,851 (Gwh) recorded in the first quarter of the year.

The NBS added that on a year-on-year basis, electricity supply increased by 13.06 per cent in the second quarter of 2023 compared with the 5,226 (Gwh) reported in the second quarter of 2022.

