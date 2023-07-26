DisCos to refund $1.2 billion to NDPHC for execution of 374 projects

The projects aimed at boosting nationwide power supply were all carried out within the Nigerian electricity supply industry and have been handed over to various DisCos in different locations.

This was disclosed by the Executive Director, NDPHC in charge of Networks, Ifeoluwa Oyedele, in a report, titled 'Maximising national integrated projects,' during the 8th Nigeria Energy Forum in Lagos.

The NDPHC is co-owned by the Federal, State and Local Governments. They are tasked with the mandate to oversee the National Independent Power Projects (NIPP).

According to Oyedele, some of the projects executed by the NDPHC include 337 33/11kV lines, 25,281 25kVA and 50kVA CSP transformers, 199 distribution transformers (100, 200, 300, 500 KVA) of 108MVA, 2,256km of 33kV lines and 4,670km of 11kV lines.

The company had also carried out over 121 transmission line and substation projects.

Speaking further, he said the company handled more projects in about 34 substations of the transmission companies including the ones located in Enugu, Jos, and Owerri.

Other projects executed in the transmission sub-sector include a total of 51 330/132kV substations with 6,450MVA transmission capacity, 132/33kV substations with 3,160MVA transmission capacity, 2,703km 330kV of lines, 765km of 132kV lines, while 25 other projects were said to be currently ongoing.