ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Debt Management Office reopens ₦360 billion FGN bonds for subscription

News Agency Of Nigeria

The bonds were listed on the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. & FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange and qualified as liquid assets for liquidity ratio calculation for banks.

Debt Management Office reopens ₦360 billion FGN bonds for subscription [Noble Solutions]
Debt Management Office reopens ₦360 billion FGN bonds for subscription [Noble Solutions]

Recommended articles

In a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, DMO said that the first offer was a March 2027 FGN Bond valued at ₦90 billion. It said that the bond had an interest rate of 16.2884% per annum (10-year re-opening).

According to DMO, the second offer is an April 2029 FGN Bond worth ₦90 billion with an interest rate of 14.55% per annum (10-year re-opening). The third is the June 2033 FGN Bond valued at ₦90 billion. It has an interest rate of 14.70% per annum (10-year re-opening), according to DMO.

The fourth offer is a June 2038 FGN Bond also valued at ₦90 billion. It has a 14.43% interest rate per annum (15-year re-opening), DMO said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The auction date for the four offers is January 29, while the settlement date is January 31, according to DMO, which added that the bonds were being offered at ₦1,000 per unit subject to a minimum subscription of ₦50 million and in multiples of ₦1,000 thereafter.

For re-openings of previously issued bonds, successful bidders will pay a price corresponding to the yield-to-maturity bid that clears the volume being auctioned plus any accrued interest on the instrument.

“Interest is payable semi-annually, while bullet repayment is on the maturity date,’’ it noted.

It said that FGN Bonds were backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“They qualify as securities in which trustees can invest under the Trustee Investment Act,” it added.

ADVERTISEMENT

DMO added that the bonds were listed on the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. & FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange and qualified as liquid assets for liquidity ratio calculation for banks.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

3 simple methods to link your NIN to your Airtel number

3 simple methods to link your NIN to your Airtel number

Debt Management Office reopens ₦360 billion FGN bonds for subscription

Debt Management Office reopens ₦360 billion FGN bonds for subscription

MarTech Africa 1.0: Revolutionising marketing in the digital age

MarTech Africa 1.0: Revolutionising marketing in the digital age

Experts demand increase in crude production to strengthen naira

Experts demand increase in crude production to strengthen naira

Check NIN Number: Step-by-step process for NIN verification

Check NIN Number: Step-by-step process for NIN verification

Dangote Cement hits historic N10 trillion market cap

Dangote Cement hits historic N10 trillion market cap

10 oldest billionaires in Africa at the start of 2024

10 oldest billionaires in Africa at the start of 2024

Unilever exits home care business, stops production of Omo, Sunlight

Unilever exits home care business, stops production of Omo, Sunlight

Link NIN to MTN: Step-by-step guide for NIN registration

Link NIN to MTN: Step-by-step guide for NIN registration

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Africa Investment Report 2023 revealed that Kenya, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa collectively account for a dominant 68% share of the continent's total investment influx in 2023.

Kenya, Egypt, and Nigeria dominate Africa's investment hotspots list in 2023 - Report

Dangote Cement hits historic N10 trillion market cap milestone

Dangote Cement hits historic N10 trillion market cap

40% of global jobs may be threatened by AI deployment [Getty Images]

IMF warns 40% of global jobs may be threatened by AI deployment

The Budget-Friendly Giants: Infinix HOT 40 Series Vs Samsung and Redmi

The Budget-Friendly Giants: Infinix HOT 40 Series Vs Samsung and Redmi