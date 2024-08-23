The presence of Nigerians abroad is felt in countries like North America, Europe and Asia which makes them the biggest African population abroad, with the exception of French-speaking nations.

In terms of remittances, Nigerians in the diaspora contribute the highest as noted in the $23 billion recorded as total remittances in 2023 which is almost the same size as the GDP of Africa’s bottom ten countries, Togo, Burundi, Eswatini, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Lesotho, South Sudan, Djibouti, Central African Republic (CAR), and Gambia.

10 foreign countries with the largest Nigerian population

According to data from the Migration Policy Institute, below are the top 10 countries with the largest Nigerian diaspora population (estimated):

Rank Country Population 1 United States 353885 2 United Kingdom 215000 3 Italy 119400 4 United Arab Emirates 100000 5 Brazil 90000 6 Germany 83000 7 Canada 70000 8 Spain 70000 9 South Africa 31000 10 France 30000

Nigeria currently ranks fourth among African countries with the number of diasporans outside the continent according to Kevin Urama, Chief Economist and Vice-President of the Economic Governance and Knowledge Management, African Development Bank (AfDB) Group

Urama also revealed that annually, an estimated 70,000 skilled professionals emigrate from Africa annually according to data from the African Union with about 58% of Nigeria’s diasporans living outside Africa, while 42% live in Africa.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) in its bid to gather accurate data for Nigerians living outside the country, launched the Data Mapping and Registry Portal in 2021.

