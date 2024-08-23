ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

10 foreign countries with the largest Nigerian population

Solomon Ekanem

Data from the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) puts the population of Nigerians in diaspora at about 17 million as of 2024.

Foreign countries with the largest Nigerian population [Vanguard News]
Foreign countries with the largest Nigerian population [Vanguard News]

The Nigerian community in diaspora is perhaps, one of the largest in the globe making it the African country with the biggest diaspora presence.

Recommended articles

The presence of Nigerians abroad is felt in countries like North America, Europe and Asia which makes them the biggest African population abroad, with the exception of French-speaking nations.

In terms of remittances, Nigerians in the diaspora contribute the highest as noted in the $23 billion recorded as total remittances in 2023 which is almost the same size as the GDP of Africa’s bottom ten countries, Togo, Burundi, Eswatini, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Lesotho, South Sudan, Djibouti, Central African Republic (CAR), and Gambia.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to data from the Migration Policy Institute, below are the top 10 countries with the largest Nigerian diaspora population (estimated):

Rank Country Population
1 United States 353885
2 United Kingdom 215000
3 Italy 119400
4 United Arab Emirates 100000
5 Brazil 90000
6 Germany 83000
7 Canada 70000
8 Spain 70000
9 South Africa 31000
10 France 30000

Nigeria currently ranks fourth among African countries with the number of diasporans outside the continent according to Kevin Urama, Chief Economist and Vice-President of the Economic Governance and Knowledge Management, African Development Bank (AfDB) Group

Urama also revealed that annually, an estimated 70,000 skilled professionals emigrate from Africa annually according to data from the African Union with about 58% of Nigeria’s diasporans living outside Africa, while 42% live in Africa.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) in its bid to gather accurate data for Nigerians living outside the country, launched the Data Mapping and Registry Portal in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the commission, Nigerians in 28 countries have registered on the portal so far. Though the commission failed to provide a figure for the total number of registered diaspora residents, data from the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) puts the population of Nigerians in diaspora at about 17 million as of 2024.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The benefits of implementing a last-mile delivery service

The benefits of implementing a last-mile delivery service

10 foreign countries with the largest Nigerian population

10 foreign countries with the largest Nigerian population

Zabira Technologies: Marking the Big 5

Zabira Technologies: Marking the Big 5

Kolomoni MFB appoints Yusuf Adeojo as managing director

Kolomoni MFB appoints Yusuf Adeojo as managing director

Form I-130A Filing Made Easy: A guide for petitioners and beneficiaries

Form I-130A Filing Made Easy: A guide for petitioners and beneficiaries

PayID-Gambler.com: The fastest-growing affiliate product in the Australian market

PayID-Gambler.com: The fastest-growing affiliate product in the Australian market

Tusk casino player hits R4 million Jackpot on Mega Fire Blaze 3 slots

Tusk casino player hits R4 million Jackpot on Mega Fire Blaze 3 slots

Naira surges to ₦1,600 against dollar in black market

Naira surges to ₦1,600 against dollar in black market

9 most counterfeited currencies in the world

9 most counterfeited currencies in the world

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Esther Eze wants to spend the next five years honing her capabilities as a businesswoman

How Esther Eze followed her business dreams to Mandela Washington Fellowship

Implementing Email Validation for Developers: A step-by-step guide

Implementing Email Validation for Developers: A step-by-step guide

Angie Jones, Global Vice President of Developer Relations at TBD

Future of Global Payments: TBD’s impact on financial systems, developer communities

Best Crypto & Bitcoin (BTC) poker sites 2024

Best Crypto & Bitcoin (BTC) poker sites 2024