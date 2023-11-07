ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Cooking gas scarcity hits several states as residents lament price increase

Solomon Ekanem

Residents of Abuja, Lagos, Katsina, Sokoto, Delta, Kaduna and Kano are currently trying to find alternatives for cooking.

Cookibg gas scarcity hits several states [Vanguard]
Cookibg gas scarcity hits several states [Vanguard]

Recommended articles

The black market price of 12.5KG cooking gas now sells between ₦13,500 and ₦14,000 while gas plants sell the commodity between ₦1,100-₦1,200 per 1kg.

Residents of Abuja, Lagos, Katsina, Sokoto, Delta, Kaduna and Kano are currently trying to find alternatives for cooking as the product has remained scarce as marketers have lamented non-availability.

According to the President, Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers, Oladapo Olatunbosun, there is currently,a scarcity of cooking gas supply in Lagos state.

ADVERTISEMENT

In my own gas plant, I sell at ₦950 per 1kg. So, by all means, the masses should try not to patronise those that don’t have gas plants because they will also add their profit. Those people are also part of the problem we are facing in the country.” He added.

Olatunbosun had in July, predicted a price hike in LPG prices from mid-August 2023. According to him, the effects of the rising international prices, high tax rates, high prices of vessels, forex scarcity, and naira devaluation were responsible for the price increment in the price of cooking gas.

Findings by The Punch revealed that in Kaduna, the retail price of 5 kilograms of cooking gas went for as high as ₦5,500.

According to the latest cooking gas price report from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) the average price of 5kg of cooking gas skyrocketed from ₦4,115.32 recorded in August 2023 to ₦4,189.96 in September 2023.

In the neighbouring Kano state, it was noticed that residents engaged in panic buying as the product was not available at the time of purchase.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was also observed that the retail price of 12.5kg cooking gas increased by 0.35% from ₦9,162.11 in July 2023, to as high as ₦9,194.41 in August 2023.

Abuja residents have decried the rising cost of the product having confirmed there was a sharp increase in the price of the commodity as 12.5 kg of cooking gas was sold at ₦12,500 on November 2.

Marketers, however, tied the cost of LPG to the exchange rate between the Naira and the Dollar. The increasing cost of cooking gas has been linked to the continuous weakening of the Naira against the Dollar.

Terminal owners have also defended their operations as they attributed the increasing costs to the rising prices of forex and increasing prices of crude oil at the international market.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cooking gas scarcity hits several states as residents lament price increase

Cooking gas scarcity hits several states as residents lament price increase

Top African destinations to visit in 2023 according to TIME

Top African destinations to visit in 2023 according to TIME

9PSB takes World Savings Day to Lagos primary schools

9PSB takes World Savings Day to Lagos primary schools

10 African countries with the highest balance of money going in and out of its economy in 2023

10 African countries with the highest balance of money going in and out of its economy in 2023

Sahara Group Foundation wins Hajiya Gambo Sawaba Community Impact Award

Sahara Group Foundation wins Hajiya Gambo Sawaba Community Impact Award

Beyond the Jackpot: Online slot success stories

Beyond the Jackpot: Online slot success stories

ChatGPT is getting an upgrade that will make it more up-to-date

ChatGPT is getting an upgrade that will make it more up-to-date

Top 10 African countries with the highest government overall balance in Africa

Top 10 African countries with the highest government overall balance in Africa

Africa Investment Forum mobilises $142bn investment interest in 5 years - AfDB

Africa Investment Forum mobilises $142bn investment interest in 5 years - AfDB

Pulse Sports

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Aliko Dangote: A fearless advocate for quality education and success

Dangote ranks 9th on list of top 10 richest manufacturing billionaires in the world

Dangote refinery was billed to begin production in October [BBC]

Why Dangote Refinery failed to begin production in October

Monet McMichael, Marques Brownlee, Charli D’Amelio and Khaby Lame

20 highest-earning content creators in 2023 & how much money they made - Forbes

Multichoice

Multichoice increases DStv and GOtv subscription fees by 19% in Nigeria amidst economic woes