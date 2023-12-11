Celebrate the season of joy at Lagos MSMEs Exclusive Trade Fair 2023

Set against the backdrop of the festive season, from December 12 to 16, the fair is poised to be a dynamic exhibition of local entrepreneurial talent and craftsmanship. Coinciding with the festive season, the fair invites residents and visitors to experience the best local entrepreneurship and craftsmanship at the Y Arena at 1-9 Awolowo Road, opposite Military Hospital, South West, Ikoyi, Lagos.

This year's trade fair is integral to the Lagos State Government's ongoing initiative to bolster MSMEs following the productive 8th Lagos Corporate Assembly meeting. At the Assembly, held last Friday, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu re-affirmed his administration's dedication to maximising the potential of MSMEs within the state's economic framework.

He stated “With an ambitious goal set by Mr. President to elevate our economy to a 1 trillion stature by 2030, Lagos is undeniably at the forefront of this mission. Our local businesses must align with the President's vision, and this trade fair is a step towards that alignment".

At the heart of this year's fair is the drive to infuse the local economy with renewed vigour and to ensure MSMEs are given the spotlight they deserve. By fostering a direct link between these businesses and the end consumer, the fair aims to break down barriers to market entry, creating an inclusive environment that benefits all stakeholders.

The Lagos MSMEs Exclusive Trade Fair 2023 isn't just another market; it's a curated experience offering many high-quality goods at competitive prices, making it an ideal destination for holiday shoppers. From the vibrancy of locally woven textiles and apparel to the unique beauty of handcrafted jewellery, home accessories, and beyond, the fair celebrates the creativity and industry of Lagos artisans.

The most beautiful thing is that everyone can participate in the trade fair, and the products sold will be available at extremely discounted prices.

For more information about the Lagos MSMEs Exclusive Trade Fair 2023 and to register, please visit;

Also, follow the ministry on Instagram @lagosmccti for daily updates and more.

