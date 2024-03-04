ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

CBN sells ₦1.053 trillion in Government securities to curb inflation

News Agency Of Nigeria

Cardoso used both meetings to stabilise the exchange rate and spur confidence in the banking system and the economy.

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso
CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso

Recommended articles

A statement issued on Sunday night by CBN’s Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, Hakama Sidi, stated that the sale is part of its liquidity management exercise.

Sidi said that the apex bank’s ₦500 billion-offer at the Open Market Operations (OMO) auction was oversubscribed after selling ₦1.053 trillion, with 79% of the total bids, or the equivalent of 530 million dollars coming from foreign investors.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the auction was the first since last week’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, which was followed by a virtual meeting with foreign portfolio investors.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Sidi, the CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, used both meetings to set a detailed strategy to curb inflation, stabilise the exchange rate and spur confidence in the banking system and the economy.

She said that the development underscored the level of confidence the apex bank now enjoyed from investors, adding that the management of CBN was optimistic that its monetary policy measures were beginning to yield positive results.

Meanwhile, Cardoso highlighted in the meeting with investors an outlook for sustained increase in the CBN’s foreign currency reserves. He assured them of improved liquidity in the foreign exchange market and imminent settlement of the remaining backlog of genuine foreign exchange transactions.

“The CBN is committed to supporting price stability by taking the necessary measures to increase liquidity in the foreign exchange markets sustainably.

“Our focus is on building a fully functioning market that allows smooth entry and exit for investors,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bank of Ghana approves RightCard (LemFi) to operate remittances to Ghana

Bank of Ghana approves RightCard (LemFi) to operate remittances to Ghana

CBN sells ₦1.053 trillion in Government securities to curb inflation

CBN sells ₦1.053 trillion in Government securities to curb inflation

Baigewallet welcomes renowned Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw as ambassador

Baigewallet welcomes renowned Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw as ambassador

AfCFTA fails to boost Africa's global trade share beyond 3% as countries trade more outside the continent

AfCFTA fails to boost Africa's global trade share beyond 3% as countries trade more outside the continent

CBN revokes licenses of 4,173 BDCs over breach of forex regulations

CBN revokes licenses of 4,173 BDCs over breach of forex regulations

CBN approves reduction of Customs Forex duty rate by 1.9%

CBN approves reduction of Customs Forex duty rate by 1.9%

FG slams $10 billion fine on Binance amid crackdown on crypto firms

FG slams $10 billion fine on Binance amid crackdown on crypto firms

Top betting sites in Nigeria

Top betting sites in Nigeria

Imbibe Dangote spirit to pull Nigeria out of economic quagmire - Dangote Group

Imbibe Dangote spirit to pull Nigeria out of economic quagmire - Dangote Group

Pulse Sports

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Yemi Cardoso is making efforts to address forex issues. [TheWhistlerNewspaper]

CBN begins sales of dollars to Bureau de Change operators

Dangote Group commits to boosting Nigeria's local content

Imbibe Dangote spirit to pull Nigeria out of economic quagmire - Dangote Group

President Bola Tinubu's government has slammed $10 billion fine on Binance. [BBC]

FG slams $10 billion fine on Binance amid crackdown on crypto firms

AfCFTA fails to boost Africa's global trade share beyond 3% as countries trade more outside the continent - report

AfCFTA fails to boost Africa's global trade share beyond 3% as countries trade more outside the continent