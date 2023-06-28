ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

CBN introduces new transaction limits for contactless payments

Solomon Ekanem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has pegged the daily transaction limit for contactless transactions at ₦50,000 when using bank accounts or wallets.

CBN introduces new transaction limits for contactless payments
CBN introduces new transaction limits for contactless payments

Recommended articles

The new transaction limit which will be effective from June 27, 2023, was announced via a circular signed by the Director of the Payment System Management Department, Mr. Musa Jimoh.

Part of the circular read: “Following the issuance of the Guidelines on Contactless Payments in Nigeria and in cognisance of the risks associated with contactless payments, the Bank hereby defines transaction limits above which verification and authorisation are required.

Transaction limits for contactless payments through accounts/wallets in Nigeria shall be as follows: Transaction limit maximum amount is ₦15,000 and daily cumulative limit maximum amount is ₦50,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Higher-value contactless payments are transactions that exceed the above-stated limits and shall require appropriate verification and authorisation.

“For these transactions, existing Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements and limits on the electronic payment channels shall apply. Limits above this stipulated daily cumulative limit shall be conducted using contact-based technology. Please be guided accordingly.”

The CBN identified contactless transactions as payments which involve the execution of financial transactions without actual contact between the payer/account owner and the acquiring devices. This means the user does not need to enter their PIN or biometric verification while conducting such transactions.

Customers who wish to conduct transactions above the stipulated limits have been advised to follow through by presenting the appropriate verification and authorization while transactions above the stated limits will be conducted using a contact-based payment option.

All payment service providers, banks and other financial institutions have been advised to comply strictly with the guidelines issued by the apex bank.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CBN introduces new transaction limits for contactless payments

CBN introduces new transaction limits for contactless payments

PalmPay hits 25 million user milestone in Nigeria, eyes African expansion

PalmPay hits 25 million user milestone in Nigeria, eyes African expansion

Experts task FG on domestic production, security challenges

Experts task FG on domestic production, security challenges

See the joint $100 million project between Zambia and Tanzania

See the joint $100 million project between Zambia and Tanzania

ChamsSwitch certified for UnionPay Card issuing, processing to drive financial digitalisation

ChamsSwitch certified for UnionPay Card issuing, processing to drive financial digitalisation

World Bank affirms that Tinubu’s economic reforms could save Nigeria N3.9 trillion ($5.10 billion) this year

World Bank affirms that Tinubu’s economic reforms could save Nigeria N3.9 trillion ($5.10 billion) this year

DMO releases ₦1.2 trillion FGN Bond Issuance Calendar for Q3

DMO releases ₦1.2 trillion FGN Bond Issuance Calendar for Q3

DisCos dismiss tariff hike, await NERC approval on proposed increment

DisCos dismiss tariff hike, await NERC approval on proposed increment

Controversy rocks the UK government over the cost of deportation of asylum seekers to Rwanda

Controversy rocks the UK government over the cost of deportation of asylum seekers to Rwanda

Pulse Sports

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

80% of SMEs in Nigeria fail to reach 5th anniversary - Perception study report (Credit: JGI/Tom Grill/Getty Images)

80% of SMEs in Nigeria fail to reach 5th anniversary - Perception study report

Xiaomi launches the brand new Redmi 12: Power, style, and durability in one package

Xiaomi launches the brand new Redmi 12: Power, style, and durability in one package

Cost of international flights increases as IATA sets new rate at $1/₦770

Cost of international flights increases as IATA sets new rate at $1/₦770

Mr Leke Oluwatosin CEO, LSX Integrated Agro Processing

Exploration of palm oil will increase sector’s GDP – Expert