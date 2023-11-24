ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Cardtonic signs Mega Influencer, comedy star Nasty Blaq as their latest Brand Ambassador

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByCardtonic

Cardtonic signs Mega Influencer, comedy star Nasty Blaq as their latest Brand Ambassador
Cardtonic signs Mega Influencer, comedy star Nasty Blaq as their latest Brand Ambassador

Recommended articles

Nasty Blaq, popularly known for his funny social media skits and strong online presence, has made waves with his friendly and vibrant comedy style, garnering a rapidly growing fanbase. His collaboration with Cardtonic could not have come at a better time, as the brand has been expanding its reach nationwide and across Africa.

We met up with a representative from Cardtonic, TJ, and he expressed their pride in the partnership with Nasty. He also said, "We're delighted that Nasty Blaq is now a Tonik. As our user community continues to flourish, it's essential to collaborate with talented artists like Nasty, whose creativity and passion adds tremendous value to our platform."

Cardtonic has revolutionised gift card trading in Africa, offering seamless transactions and competitive rates. Our user-friendly app facilitates easy gift card sales and purchases, providing a convenient experience for our growing user base.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response to the collaboration, Nasty Blaq shared his excitement: "I'm thrilled to team up with Cardtonic! My fans will undoubtedly enjoy this brand, and I foresee a bright future for our partnership. Together, we'll inspire people across Nigeria, Ghana, and beyond. This is just the beginning!"

TJ promised exclusive content, giveaways, promos, events, and more as a result of Nasty becoming the latest member of the Tonik family. If you want to be part of the excitement, join the movement today by downloading the Cardtonic app. This is your chance to win exciting rewards.

Watch the announcement video below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Cardtonic is a leading online platform for buying and selling gift cards conveniently. With a user-friendly interface and secure transactions, Cardtonic offers a seamless experience for both buyers and sellers.

Product Links

Google Play Store:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.cardtonic.app

Apple App Store:

ADVERTISEMENT

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/cardtonic-sell-gift-cards/id1548466084

Help Center:

Cardtonic Help Center

---

#FeatureByCardtonic

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Proposed sachet drinks ban may cost Nigeria over ₦500 billion - Manufacturers

Proposed sachet drinks ban may cost Nigeria over ₦500 billion - Manufacturers

Cardtonic signs Mega Influencer, comedy star Nasty Blaq as their latest Brand Ambassador

Cardtonic signs Mega Influencer, comedy star Nasty Blaq as their latest Brand Ambassador

Insight Redefini, Grand Prix-winning subsidiary, Leo Burnett emerge as Most Awarded at LAIF 2023 Awards

Insight Redefini, Grand Prix-winning subsidiary, Leo Burnett emerge as Most Awarded at LAIF 2023 Awards

Top 10 African cities with the highest purchasing power

Top 10 African cities with the highest purchasing power

Identifying and Capitalising on Market Gaps: A guide to business plan development

Identifying and Capitalising on Market Gaps: A guide to business plan development

Google's Hustle Academy awards ₦75m to 15 Nigerian SMBs in funding initiative

Google's Hustle Academy awards ₦75m to 15 Nigerian SMBs in funding initiative

Top 5 leading non-governmental organisations transforming lives in Nigeria

Top 5 leading non-governmental organisations transforming lives in Nigeria

Transport fares drop in October despite PMS price hike

Transport fares drop in October despite PMS price hike

OhentPay expands to Europe, enabling fast, affordable money transfers for Nigerians abroad

OhentPay expands to Europe, enabling fast, affordable money transfers for Nigerians abroad

Pulse Sports

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Elon Musk and a Starlink set.

Nigeria in talks with Elon Musk's Starlink to create jobs in Nigeria

Dr. Stephen Akintayo, the founder of Gtext Holdings. [Guardian]

Gtext Holdings gets 7 CEOs as founder steps down as Group CEO

L-R: Managing Director/CEO , United Bank for Africa(UBA) Foundation, Mrs Bola Atta; winner, 2023 UBA National Essay Competition and Student of Fountain Heights Secondary School, Adaeze Onaro and Group Managing Director/CEO, UBA Plc, Mr. Oliver Alawuba

Onaro Adaeze Chukwuzolem, 15, triumphs as winner of UBA Foundation NEC 2023

Dolapo Ogunbambo, COO, of Insight Publicis; Oluwaseyi Layade, COO, of Leo Burnett; and Dr Tayo Oyedeji, Group CEO, of Insight Redefini Group, after the group received the highest number of awards, at the LAIF Awards ceremony on Saturday

Insight Redefini, Grand Prix-winning subsidiary, Leo Burnett emerge as Most Awarded at LAIF 2023 Awards