Cardtonic signs Mega Influencer, comedy star Nasty Blaq as their latest Brand Ambassador

Nasty Blaq, popularly known for his funny social media skits and strong online presence, has made waves with his friendly and vibrant comedy style, garnering a rapidly growing fanbase. His collaboration with Cardtonic could not have come at a better time, as the brand has been expanding its reach nationwide and across Africa.

We met up with a representative from Cardtonic, TJ, and he expressed their pride in the partnership with Nasty. He also said, "We're delighted that Nasty Blaq is now a Tonik. As our user community continues to flourish, it's essential to collaborate with talented artists like Nasty, whose creativity and passion adds tremendous value to our platform."

Cardtonic has revolutionised gift card trading in Africa, offering seamless transactions and competitive rates. Our user-friendly app facilitates easy gift card sales and purchases, providing a convenient experience for our growing user base.

In response to the collaboration, Nasty Blaq shared his excitement: "I'm thrilled to team up with Cardtonic! My fans will undoubtedly enjoy this brand, and I foresee a bright future for our partnership. Together, we'll inspire people across Nigeria, Ghana, and beyond. This is just the beginning!"

TJ promised exclusive content, giveaways, promos, events, and more as a result of Nasty becoming the latest member of the Tonik family. If you want to be part of the excitement, join the movement today by downloading the Cardtonic app. This is your chance to win exciting rewards.

Watch the announcement video below:

About Cardtonic

Cardtonic is a leading online platform for buying and selling gift cards conveniently. With a user-friendly interface and secure transactions, Cardtonic offers a seamless experience for both buyers and sellers.

