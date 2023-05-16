The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Bolt pledges €2.5m to attract female drivers in Nigeria, others

News Agency Of Nigeria

The campaign is running across eleven countries, including Nigeria.

A Bolt driver (image used for illustration) [Bolt]
A Bolt driver (image used for illustration) [Bolt]

Recommended articles

Bolt, in a statement on Tuesday, said that the pledge formed part of the company's newly launched campaign called 'Women at the Wheel'.

The company said it sought to address the under-representation of women in the mobility sector, and to help women access the additional earning opportunities provided by working as a driver on a ride-hailing platform.

Venus Lim, Bolt's Director of Central Operations for Ridehailing, said, "Women are under-represented in many parts of society, but in the mobility sector the inequality is particularly stark.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There are many reasons why many women are unlikely to consider becoming drivers and this campaign aims at raising awareness of some of the prejudices held against female drivers."

Lim said it would make it easy for women to access flexible, independent work on Bolt and other ride-hailing platforms, something which is particularly important now when the cost of living is going up for everyone.

He said that the campaign came at a time when almost nine out of ten women reported seeing their living costs rise in the past twelve months.

According to him, this was revealed by a survey of 2,000 women which Bolt conducted across four countries in Europe and Africa.

"According to the survey, the vast majority (93%) of women surveyed say that they have sought new opportunities to earn additional income over the same period.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Only 7.2% had considered working as a driver on a ride-hailing platform to earn extra money," Lim said.

Yahaya Mohammed, Country Manager of Bolt Rides, said that in Nigeria, Bolt had continued to champion women empowerment in the ride-hailing industry.

Mohammed said the company had done this by offering opportunities to women to get a career headstart in the tech industry through its Women in Tech internship programme.

He said that the internship programme, now in its third year, offered young women with a keen interest in the tech and ride-hailing industry, a three months paid internship while being mentored by top women in Bolt leadership.

"As a business, we value all our drivers and recognise that they play an integral role in the continued growth of our brand, and we do not take their commitment and efforts for granted.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls (UN SDG 5) is a key pillar of our work.

"We at Bolt believe that we have an opportunity to contribute to bridging the gender gap by allowing women to be self-employed in the digital e-hailing space," Mohammed said.

He said that through the 'Women at the Wheel' campaign, Bolt would continue offering more women in Nigeria, viable economic opportunities to empower themselves.

Mohammed added that it would also advance the growth of the industry in the market.

Mohammed said that the campaign was running across eleven countries, which included Azerbaijan, Nigeria, Romania, Czech Republic, Lithuania, Portugal, Poland, Slovakia, Croatia, Latvia and Estonia.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bolt pledges €2.5m to attract female drivers in Nigeria, others

Bolt pledges €2.5m to attract female drivers in Nigeria, others

Tanzania and Kenya's tussle for DRC’s port business heightens

Tanzania and Kenya's tussle for DRC’s port business heightens

CBN-induced cash scarcity negatively affected 84.51% Nigerians

CBN-induced cash scarcity negatively affected 84.51% Nigerians

Rwanda and Uganda collaborate to share electricity

Rwanda and Uganda collaborate to share electricity

Start-ups in Nigeria, Kenya, and Egypt receive high praise for their innovation in tech

Start-ups in Nigeria, Kenya, and Egypt receive high praise for their innovation in tech

Kenya and Somalia end their 12-year hostilities and segregation to foster trade

Kenya and Somalia end their 12-year hostilities and segregation to foster trade

CBN unveils 'SabiMONI' to promote financial literacy, inclusion

CBN unveils 'SabiMONI' to promote financial literacy, inclusion

SWIPHA obtains World Health Organisation product prequalification

SWIPHA obtains World Health Organisation product prequalification

Uganda's change in its net foreign assets raises concerns

Uganda's change in its net foreign assets raises concerns

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Femi Otedola (left) and Tony Elumelu (right) [Daily Post]

Otedola says Elumelu's Transcorp rejected his ₦250 billion takeover bid

Shell building

Shell escapes $5 billion Bonga oil spill fine as UK court rules against Nigeria

The naira sold for as low as ₦460 to the dollar within the day's trading [CFR]

Naira appreciates slightly against dollar

Gabtaxi vows to reduce overhead costs for customers and offer a higher percentage split to drivers [Gabtaxi]

Nigerian firm launches ride-sharing business, Gabtaxi