Baobabplus, TradeLenda partners to empower SMEs with solar energy solutions

This dynamic collaboration seeks to revolutionise the energy landscape by offering hybrid solar generators, Solar freezers and Solar fridges on loan to customers. Leveraging the strengths of both organisations, this partnership aims to bring affordable solar solutions within reach of a broader audience while simultaneously promoting financial inclusion in underserved regions.

As the world's demand for clean energy solutions grows, Baobab Plus Nigeria is committed to addressing the pressing need for accessible solar products. Through this partnership, the company will make its range of high-quality solar solutions, including solar-powered generators, fridges and freezers, available to a wider customer base.

Trade Lenda, with its expertise in tailored financial services and deep community connections, will facilitate the distribution of these solar products through microloans, ensuring that customers can harness the power of the sun without the initial financial burden. By offering favourable loan terms and flexible repayment options, this collaboration will create opportunities for individuals, business owners and communities to invest in sustainable energy solutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This partnership reflects our shared vision of promoting renewable energy access and economic empowerment for SMEs in Nigeria" said Kolawole Osinowo, CEO of Baoabplus NG "We are excited to work with Trade Lenda, an institution with a proven commitment to financial inclusion. Together, we will provide Small and Medium Enterprises with the means to access clean energy solutions that advance their business growth."

Trade Lenda COO, Oyindamola Olaniyan expressed equal enthusiasm about the partnership: "At Trade Lenda, our mission is to provide opportunities and unlock potential for SMEs to help them scale. Collaborating with Baobabplus Nigeria to offer solar products on loan aligns perfectly with our core values of financial empowerment and community development."

The partnership between Baobabplus Nigeria and Trade Lenda is a testament to the belief that sustainable energy solutions should be accessible to all. By combining their expertise and resources, the two organisations aim to create a brighter and more sustainable future for communities, individuals and Small Business owners, one solar solution at a time.

Media contact:

Baobab+

ADVERTISEMENT

Oluwabunmi Yagba

oyagba@baobabplus.com

About Baobab+

Launched in 2015 and operating in six African countries, Baobab+ is a social enterprise that supports households and micro-entrepreneurs in their energy autonomy by distributing solar kits, with 290,000 households already equipped (1.75 million beneficiaries), particularly in rural areas. In addition to this primary vocation, the Baobab Group's subsidiary offers digital devices for educational and professional purposes, with more than 170,000 households (680,000 beneficiaries) already equipped. These products benefit from financing facilities to make them accessible to all.

ADVERTISEMENT

About Trade Lenda

Trade Lenda is a digital bank for SMEs and is dedicated to aiding their growth, by helping them become bankable and get access to financial services like credit, insurance, investment and micro-savings. Its objective is to drive economic growth, foster innovation, and create a thriving ecosystem that supports the success of SMEs.

---