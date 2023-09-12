AXA Mansard: Get Health Insurance from your Airtel line
Getting Health Insurance is now as simple as dialling *141*44# from your Airtel line.
With the AXA Mansard Health and Airtel health bundle, you can now access a range of health insurance solutions, including coverage for medication at the pharmacy for up to ₦60,000.
Hospitalization reimbursements up to ₦240,000 per year, and unlimited consultation with a doctor via WhatsApp chat anytime, anywhere. Terms & Conditions apply. Follow @axamansardhmo to find out more exciting health insurance solutions.
