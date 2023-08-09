ASIS 2023 - Be a part of Transforming the African Continent!

ADVERTISEMENT
ASIS 2023 summit's ultimate goal is to attract impact investments that will accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals 2030.
The Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS) is an impactful event where leaders from various sectors come together to address Africa's challenges and create innovative solutions.

This summit, organized by the Sterling One Foundation and supported by renowned organizations like the United Nations, Coca-Cola, and the British Council, aims to shape Africa's future by finding sustainable ways to overcome its pressing issues.

Last year, ASIS 2022 had a successful inaugural edition, attracting over 3,700 participants from 66 countries. It featured engaging discussions focused on different sectors, all aimed at driving positive change across Africa. This year, ASIS aims to surpass the achievements of the previous summit by expanding its reach and targeting key areas such as Climate Solutions, Circular Economy, Agriculture, Renewable Energy, Education, Health, and WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene).

ASIS 2023 will take place on August 10th and 11th at the Eko Convention Center in Lagos, Nigeria. It will bring together the private sector, impact investors, civil society organizations, and the development community to ignite powerful conversations and develop actionable strategies for Africa's inclusive development. The summit's ultimate goal is to attract impact investments that will accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

Register to attend and get more information here: https://www.theimpactsummit.org/book-your-seat

