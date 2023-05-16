Again, naira drops against dollar by 0.14%
A spot exchange rate of ₦467 was used for trading within the day before it settled at ₦464.67.
Recommended articles
The rate represents a decrease of 0.14 percent when compared to the ₦464 it exchanged for the dollar on Monday.
The open indicative rate closed at ₦463.96 to the dollar on Tuesday.
A spot exchange rate of ₦467 was used for trading within the day before it settled at ₦464.67.
ADVERTISEMENT
Spot exchange rate is determined instantly.
The Naira sold for as low as ₦460 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
A total turnover of US$ 127.72 million was traded at the official Investors’ and Exporters’ window.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Again, naira drops against dollar by 0.14%
Introducing Pulse Sports Kenya
Bolt pledges €2.5m to attract female drivers in Nigeria, others
Tanzania and Kenya's tussle for DRC’s port business heightens
CBN-induced cash scarcity negatively affected 84.51% Nigerians
Rwanda and Uganda collaborate to share electricity
Start-ups in Nigeria, Kenya, and Egypt receive high praise for their innovation in tech
Kenya and Somalia end their 12-year hostilities and segregation to foster trade
CBN unveils 'SabiMONI' to promote financial literacy, inclusion
Pulse Sports
7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record
What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)
Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse
Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash
Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season
Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder
AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best
ADVERTISEMENT