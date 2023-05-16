The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Again, naira drops against dollar by 0.14%

News Agency Of Nigeria

A spot exchange rate of ₦467 was used for trading within the day before it settled at ₦464.67.

The rate represents a decrease of 0.14 percent when compared to the ₦464 it exchanged for the dollar on Monday.

The open indicative rate closed at ₦463.96 to the dollar on Tuesday.

A spot exchange rate of ₦467 was used for trading within the day before it settled at ₦464.67.

Spot exchange rate is determined instantly.

The Naira sold for as low as ₦460 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total turnover of US$ 127.72 million was traded at the official Investors’ and Exporters’ window.

News Agency Of Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

