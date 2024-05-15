ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

10 African countries that have banned cryptocurrency

Solomon Ekanem

Several governments suspect the digital asset for several reasons.

African countries that have banned cryptocurrency [Jakub Porzycki/Getty Images]
African countries that have banned cryptocurrency [Jakub Porzycki/Getty Images]

Cryptocurrency transactions in some African countries have remained banned despite the possibility of introducing comprehensive regulatory frameworks to support its development.

Recommended articles

According to Chainalysis, Africa is currently one of the fastest-growing crypto markets in the world, with Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa having the highest number of users in the region.

Several governments suspect the digital asset for several reasons, including its use for money laundering and illicit activities, tax evasion, as cryptocurrency transactions can be difficult to trace, and financial fraud.

In 2021, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) directed all banks to shut down all customer accounts involved in cryptocurrency transactions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The financial regulator, however, lifted the ban in December 2023.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) increased the restrictions on May 6, 2024, by announcing the delisting of the naira from all peer-to-peer (P2P) platforms.

The Director-General of the Commission, Emomotimi Agama, further hinted that the government was drafting a new set of regulations to govern the crypto sector, following the International Monetary Fund (IMF) 's advice on regulating the industry.

Here are countries in Africa that have placed an outright ban on cryptocurrency transactions:

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2018, the Tunisian central bank criminalised crypto use after issuing a statement warning against using any digital asset not authorised by the state.

Sierra Leone's apex bank banned two crypto companies in 2019. The bank also denied issuing licenses to businesses or financial institutions to take deposits for crypto investing or trading.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Congolese government has outright banned crypto. A 2018 study by Ecobank also revealed that the Congolese Government and the country's Central Bank have yet to articulate a public stance regarding the use of cryptocurrency and its legality.

The Ghanaian government has also placed an outright ban on crypto transactions. While assessing the use of blockchain and how the technology fits into the nation's payments system, the government, in 2022, reiterated its 2018 ban on the use of crypto in all financial transactions

The Algerian parliament, in 2018, passed the Financial Law, which placed an embargo on the purchase, sale, use, and possession of crypto.

ADVERTISEMENT
Cryptocurrency transactions in some African countries [Nur Photo]
Cryptocurrency transactions in some African countries [Nur Photo] Business Insider USA

The country's central bank, in 2018, issued a statement prohibiting the promotion and investments in cryptocurrency.

The bank described crypto as unregulated and unlicensed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Morocco's Ministry of Economy banned all forms of crypto transactions in 2017 for violating exchange regulations. The country's central bank, however, announced in 2023 that a new crypto trading regulation was being drafted.

Although Tanzania does not have a written regulatory framework for crypto transactions, its central bank issued a statement cautioning the public against trading and using virtual currencies. The bank noted that the only accepted legal tender is the Tanzanian Shilling.

At the moment, the only central bank for the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC)—the Bank of Central African States (BEAC), to which Cameroon is affiliated—has not enacted any regulation regarding cryptocurrency trading.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government is currently reviewing new regulatory mechanisms for the industry.

By religious decree, cryptocurrency trading is prohibited under the Islamic Law. The country's primary Islamic legislator, Dar al-Iftai, issued a religious decree classifying Bitcoin transactions as haram in 2018.

The Central Bank of Egypt followed up in 2019 with a statement saying it would develop a law banning the creation, trading, or promotion of cryptocurrency without a license.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The best crypto & bitcoin slots in 2024

The best crypto & bitcoin slots in 2024

Taiwan Strengthens Trade Ties with Nigeria: 2024 Taiwan Business forum in Lagos

Taiwan Strengthens Trade Ties with Nigeria: 2024 Taiwan Business forum in Lagos

10 African countries that have banned cryptocurrency

10 African countries that have banned cryptocurrency

10 fastest growing African companies in 2024

10 fastest growing African companies in 2024

2 Decades of BATN Foundation: Empowering rural Nigeria

2 Decades of BATN Foundation: Empowering rural Nigeria

Tech Revolution: How Africa's insurance landscape is set to transform

Tech Revolution: How Africa's insurance landscape is set to transform

Is Infinix NOTE 40 the mid-range champion?

Is Infinix NOTE 40 the mid-range champion?

4 Nigerian-owned banks make list of Africa's best financial institutions

4 Nigerian-owned banks make list of Africa's best financial institutions

BOI’s iDICE forum galvanises stakeholders for digital, creative investment

BOI’s iDICE forum galvanises stakeholders for digital, creative investment

Pulse Sports

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

dollar naira [NaijaTimes]

Naira depreciates again at official market, trades at ₦1,416 to dollar

Quick and easy ways to download TikTok videos to your gallery with Ssstiktok

Quick and easy ways to download TikTok videos to your gallery with Ssstiktok

Dangote ranks as 6th richest manufacturing billionaire worldwide

Dangote ranks as 6th richest manufacturing billionaire in the world

Africa's best financial institutions [Investors King]

4 Nigerian-owned banks make list of Africa's best financial institutions