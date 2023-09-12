ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Afreximbank to double intra-African trade financing to $40bn by 2026

News Agency Of Nigeria

Afeximbank aims to support African trade, develop several financing and facilitation instruments to support trade and investments.

Afreximbank headquarters building
Afreximbank headquarters building

Recommended articles

This bank’s intra-African trade financing stood at 20 billion dollars in 2021. Kanayo Awani, Afreximbank’s Executive Vice President, made the disclosure at the Intra-African Trade Fair 2023 (IATF) Nigeria High Level Business Roadshow on Monday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that IATF 2023, scheduled for November 9 to Nov. 15, in Egypt, is organised by Afreximbank, African Union Commission and the Africa Continent Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event is a platform for businesses to access an integrated African market of over 1.3 billion people with a gross domestic product of over 3.5 trillion dollars created under the AfCFTA.

Awani said that Afreximbank was not only spearheading the IATF to support AfCFTA, but was also at the forefront of supporting African trade and had developed several financing and facilitation instruments to support trade and investments.

She said the bank was working with AfCFTA Secretariat to put in place AfCFTA Adjustment Fund to facilitate and provide support through financing, technical assistance, grants and compensation funding to AfCFTA state parties and private enterprises.

The official said that this would aid adaptation and effective participation in the AfCFTA.

“The Board of Afreximbank has approved and committed one billion dollars to support the funding of the initiative and 10 million dollars grant that will facilitate the establishment and operationalisation of the adjustment fund.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are also partnering with the AfCFTA Secretariat and AU to ensure a successful implementation of the Pan-African Payments and Settlements System (PAPSS), with the view to facilitating the payment and settlements of trade transactions in local currencies.

“This will address the challenge of currency inconvertibility and foreign exchange shortages that hamper intra-African trade,” she said.

Awani added that Afreximbank was also leveraging digitalisation through the African Trade Gateway – a digital ecosystem created to facilitate intra-African trade. She said that the ecosystem comprised an integrated and function-specific set of platforms that would help to surmount impediments to cross-border trade.

According to Awani, to facilitate the movement of goods, Afreximbank developed the Afreximbank African Collaborative Transit Guarantee Scheme to ensure seamless transportation of goods across multiple borders through issuance of a single technology-enabled transit bond.

She said the scheme backed by one billion dollars commitment provided by Afreximbank, would lead to cost saving of more than 300 million dollars yearly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have also created an African Trade Facilitation Programme (AFTRAF) through which we are forging strong partnerships with African commercial banks to help them finance intra-African trade.

“The Bank is also working with the African Association of Automotive Manufacturers (AAAM), African Union and the AfCFTA Secretariat to develop a viable automotive industry in Africa.

“In this context, Afreximbank has developed a one-billion-dollar global automotive financing facility for the automotive industry.

“We are also providing support in terms of facilitating the development of regional value chains and the implementation of the Continental Automotive Strategy that was adopted by trade ministers early this year.”

She added that the bank was working with the International Trade Centre to train African companies including SMEs on how to export under the AfCFTA.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The training programme provides trade and market information to assist the businesses to identify export opportunities, how to comply with all the export requirements under the AfCFTA as well as how to access finance, payment and settlement, among others,” she said.

Awani reiterated the bank’s commitment to working with member-countries to position them to take advantage of the AfCFTA.

She said that in an effort to support Nigeria’s industrialisation and export development efforts, Afreximbank had invested over 36 billion dollars in the Nigerian economy since its creation in 1993 through its trade and projects financing.

Awani said that the support covered a range of sectors and industries, including energy, transport, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and trade infrastructure.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Afreximbank to double intra-African trade financing to $40bn by 2026

Afreximbank to double intra-African trade financing to $40bn by 2026

Egypt's top 10 trading partners in the G20

Egypt's top 10 trading partners in the G20

IMF and World Bank's meetings in Morocco to proceed as scheduled despite earthquake

IMF and World Bank's meetings in Morocco to proceed as scheduled despite earthquake

Naira depreciates at investors, exporters window

Naira depreciates at investors, exporters window

4 Nigerian banks record ₦478bn non-performing loans in H1 2023

4 Nigerian banks record ₦478bn non-performing loans in H1 2023

UAE lifts visa ban on Nigerians after Tinubu’s diplomatic meeting with Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

UAE lifts visa ban on Nigerians after Tinubu’s diplomatic meeting with Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

See the three-way Sh7.4 billion deal between the UN, Norway, and Tanzania

See the three-way Sh7.4 billion deal between the UN, Norway, and Tanzania

US Chamber of Commerce invites Tinubu to ring NASDAQ closing bell next week

US Chamber of Commerce invites Tinubu to ring NASDAQ closing bell next week

DBN set to disburse ₦‎150bn to MSMEs in 2023

DBN set to disburse ₦‎150bn to MSMEs in 2023

Pulse Sports

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Akinkunmi Amoo: Super Eagles prospect set to be free from his misery

Akinkunmi Amoo: Super Eagles prospect set to be free from his misery

Failed drug test: Paul Pogba's agent comes to his defence after suspension

Failed drug test: Paul Pogba's agent comes to his defence after suspension

LaLiga chief compares Rubiales KissGATE scandal to 9/11 tragedy

LaLiga chief compares Rubiales KissGATE scandal to 9/11 tragedy

AFCON-ready Victor Osimhen in Ballon d’Or dreamland

AFCON-ready Victor Osimhen in Ballon d’Or dreamland

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kolawole Adeniyi, Head of Q-commerce for Glovo Nigeria; Lorenzo Mayol, Brands Ads Director for Glovo Africa, Vivien Iberi, Operations Excellence Manager for Retail Supermarkets Nigeria, Oscar Pierre, CEO and Co-Founder of Glovo, Tosin Olukoya, Strategy Manager for Retail Supermarkets Nigeria; Hubertus Rick, CEO for Retail Supermarkets Nigeria; Bunmi Adeleye, Chief Strategy Officer for Retail Supermarkets Nigeria and Mauricio Gomez, Chief Strategy Officer for Glovo at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Glovo and Shoprite Nigeria on May 11, 2023.

Glovo and Shoprite enter a strategic partnership to offer home deliveries in Nigeria

The Redmi Note 12 Series Mega Discount

Redmi Note 12 Series Mega Discount: Your gateway to value and innovation

Consummate Traders, prominent proprietary trading firm has announced its advanced and transparent two-stage evaluation process.

Consummate Traders announces comprehensive 2-stage evaluation for aspiring proprietary traders

A total of $63.60 million was traded at the investors and exporters window on Tuesday [Reuters/Joe Penney]

Naira rises slightly to gain 0.39% against dollar at official rate