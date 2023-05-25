The sports category has moved to a new website.
Ad Dynamo by Aleph brings digital advertising closer to businesses in Nigeria

L-R: Michael Owatunde, Regional Marketing Manager; TinTin Imevbore, Managing Director, Nigeria; Yemisi Obitayo, Head of Business Development and Sales; Ignacio Vidaguren, Global COO, Aleph; Ebun Ikenze, Client Relations Director; Stephen Newton, Managing Director, Sub Saharan Africa; and Steven Edge, Chief Operations Officer, Sub-Saharan Africa
Aleph is connecting thousands of advertisers in underserved markets to over three billion consumers on the world's leading media platforms. The company aims to give brands access to every digitally connected user in Africa.

"Aleph is thrilled to bring our cutting-edge technology and digital advertising expertise to Nigeria," said Stephen Newton, Managing Director for Aleph in Sub-Saharan Africa.

"We're committed to helping brands connect with millions of consumers across the country and beyond, unlocking the potential of Nigeria's digital ecosystem."

As part of its entry into Nigeria, Aleph has launched Digital Ad Expert, a free digital media education platform that is set to solve digital media education in Nigeria and Africa at large.

The platform is designed to educate and certify the next generation of digital professionals across the globe, enabling more people to compete in the global digital ecosystem. Over 1,000 participants from Nigeria have already benefited from this program.

"We are widening access to digital advertising and equalising the global digital ecosystem," said Tintin Imevbore, Managing Director for Nigeria.

"Aleph solves fundamental challenges that exist for nearly every partner and advertiser in underserved markets. A lot of businesses struggle with visibility, cross-border payments, and more. Aleph has brought first-hand solutions. We have built localized tech solutions for advertisers of underserved markets and their unique challenges.

"As a result, they are more personaliszed and targeted — enhancing campaign effectiveness. We provide credit to our advertisers, allowing them to run their campaigns and expand their reach without limits."

Aleph is here to help businesses in Nigeria connect with millions of consumers, and the company has the infrastructure to aggregate untapped advertising revenue from digitally developing economies.

"Our infrastructure acts as a bridge, widening access to and equalising the global digital media ecosystem," said Ignacio Vidaguren, Global Partner, and Chief Operating Officer of Aleph.

"Our comprehensive solutions and the value that we create for our partners and advertisers have given us a first-mover advantage that puts us light-years ahead of global competition."

L-R: Michael Owatunde, Regional Marketing Manager; TinTin Imevbore, Managing Director, Nigeria; Ignacio Vidaguren, Global COO, Aleph; Stephen Newton, Managing Director, Sub Saharan Africa; and Stan Martins, Regional Meta Director
As Meta's authorised Sales Partner in Nigeria, Aleph provides strategic consultation and local solutions expertise.

"We are here to help you choose the right advertising strategy for your business across Meta technologies, including Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp," said Stan Martins, Regional Meta Director.

"We offer local, in-market support and consulting, and provide access to workshops and training in Nigeria to help you and your team learn new skills to get the most out of the platforms and your advertising budget."

Aleph's cross-border payment solutions reduce the complexities of transactions across countries and currencies, making it easier for businesses to expand their reach.

"By streamlining the entire payment value chain, we are able to bill and collect payments in 49 local currencies in order to deliver a single payment to each of our 35+ platform partners," Stan continued.

"Our platform welcomes newcomers into the industry by teaching the basics. It also keeps experienced advertisers on top of their game by helping them sharpen their skills," said Michael Owatunde, Regional Marketing Manager on Digital Ad Expert.

"Compared to other MOOCs (Massive Open Online Courses), our methodology leads to 2x higher graduation rates, 50% less dropout rates, and 90% more engaged learners."

Aleph's entry into Nigeria is set to change the digital advertising landscape in the country, giving businesses access to global platforms and local solutions expertise.

"Our team is made up of people from all walks of life – with different stories, cultures, and aspirations. That means that we are constantly learning from each other and growing together," Michael continued.

