ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Access Bank launches Womenpreneur Pitch-a-ton Season 5

Pulse Mix

#FeaturebyAccessBank

Womenpreneur initiative is aimed to provide female owned businesses across Africa an opportunity to access finance, world-class business trainings as well as mentoring opportunities.
Womenpreneur initiative is aimed to provide female owned businesses across Africa an opportunity to access finance, world-class business trainings as well as mentoring opportunities.

Retail giant Access Bank plc has unveiled the W initiative Womenprenuer Pitch-a-ton Season 5.

Recommended articles

This is the basis of the Bank’s mandate to empower female entrepreneurs with financial and business skills through the Womenpreneur Pitch-a-ton programme.

The programme is designed to provide female owned businesses across Africa an opportunity to access finance, world-class business trainings as well as mentoring opportunities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to newsmen recently, Abiodun Olubitan, Group Head W Initiative said, “This programme has been designed to create an enabling environment for female entrepreneurs to grow their businesses. Access Bank has been a leading advocate for women’s economic empowerment in Africa and this is the key motivation for the ‘W’ Initiative which caters to the women economy particularly in the areas of financing, capacity building and creating networking opportunities for women.

We launched the first Womenpreneur pitch-a-ton initiative in 2019 in line with our value proposition to be the No. 1 Bank of Choice for women in Nigeria, and we have received over 150,000 applications over the last 4 years, awarded the Mini-MBA training to 300 women and provided over 45 million in grants. This year, we are making the programme bigger and better by increasing the number to 120 women entrepreneurs who will emerge as finalists.

The 2023 Womenpreneur Pitch-a-ton programme will officially kick off on Monday, June 26 – August 11, 2023 and will offer financial grants, an exclusive certified capacity building program and business coaching aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs.

Interested female entrepreneurs who meet the criteria of having an existing business for at least one year with at least 50% female ownership and between the age range of 18- 55 years are eligible and required to fill an online application on www.womenpreneur.ng.

The bank’s mandate is to empower female entrepreneurs with financial and business skills through the Womenpreneur Pitch-a-ton programme.
The bank’s mandate is to empower female entrepreneurs with financial and business skills through the Womenpreneur Pitch-a-ton programme. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

All online applications will be reviewed and screened by independent business experts for all five hundred (500) candidates who will be required to send in a sixty-second video pitch for the opportunity to be selected as part of the final top 120 candidates. They will benefit from an exclusive and certified Mini-MBA and grant prizes.

The programme is designed for a 3-month period comprising 8 weeks of mini-MBA training in collaboration with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and pitching sessions to a Pan-African Jury panel where the top finalists will pitch their businesses, infusing learnings from the mini-MBA and will stand an opportunity to win financial grants and other consolation prizes.” Abiodun concluded.

Access Bank is a Nigerian multinational commercial bank owned by Access Bank Group and licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria. The bank has a strong focus on innovation, technology, and customer service and is committed to helping its customers achieve their financial goals.

It aims to deliver economic growth that is profitable, sustainable, and socially relevant. With over 60 million customers, Access Bank remains the largest bank in Africa by customer base. Access Bank has made significant investments aimed at enhancing growth in the Small and Medium-size Enterprise sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bank is also a major advocate for women in business through innovative offerings like the W Power Loan, a discounted financing at 15% interest per annum, for women to grow their business as well as other Business Support Services. The Womenpreneur Pitch-a-ton Programme is the first women-in-business support initiative of its kind in the industry. Please click HERE to know more.

---

#FeaturebyAccessBank

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Banks' deposits with CBN increased by 32% to ₦2.99 trillion in H1, 2023

Banks' deposits with CBN increased by 32% to ₦2.99 trillion in H1, 2023

Tanzania secures €179.35 Million from the European Union for national development programs

Tanzania secures €179.35 Million from the European Union for national development programs

TEXEM UK unveils transformational program for Nigerian leaders to survive turbulent times

TEXEM UK unveils transformational program for Nigerian leaders to survive turbulent times

'Africa50 invests in infrastructure worth $6.6bn in 6 years' - AfDB

'Africa50 invests in infrastructure worth $6.6bn in 6 years' - AfDB

Access Bank launches Womenpreneur Pitch-a-ton Season 5

Access Bank launches Womenpreneur Pitch-a-ton Season 5

Nigeria’s telecom industry takes a huge hit with the loss of 4.95 million mobile subscribers

Nigeria’s telecom industry takes a huge hit with the loss of 4.95 million mobile subscribers

TECNO hosts media parley to highlight unprecedented achievements in 2023

TECNO hosts media parley to highlight unprecedented achievements in 2023

Despite concerns, Zimbabwe's Stock Market outpaces global competitors with stunning 800% growth

Despite concerns, Zimbabwe's Stock Market outpaces global competitors with stunning 800% growth

Uganda emerges as the top source of diaspora money in Kenya as remittances surge

Uganda emerges as the top source of diaspora money in Kenya as remittances surge

Pulse Sports

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Victor Osimhen ranked number 1 as Ighalo, Iwobi, Chukwueze complete PulseSports30 Top 10

Victor Osimhen ranked number 1 as Ighalo, Iwobi, Chukwueze complete PulseSports30 Top 10

Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Transfer News Live: Liverpool confirm Szoboszlai signing! Gvardiol's €100m Man City deal progresses!

Transfer News Live: Liverpool confirm Szoboszlai signing! Gvardiol's €100m Man City deal progresses!

Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star celebrates with Cubana Chief Priest and Billionaire Tony Elumelu

Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star celebrates with Cubana Chief Priest and Billionaire Tony Elumelu

PulseSports30: Onyedika ranks above Iheanacho, Tyronne Ebuehi comes in at 19th

PulseSports30: Onyedika ranks above Iheanacho, Tyronne Ebuehi comes in at 19th

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

CBN introduces new transaction limits for contactless payments

CBN introduces new transaction limits for contactless payments

FG eyes ₦12 billion revenue from Proof of Ownership verification fee

FG eyes ₦12 billion revenue from Proof of Ownership verification fee

Nigeria's revenue from crude oil exports hits $11 billion in H1, 2023

Nigeria's revenue from crude oil exports hits $11 billion in H1, 2023

NDPC moves to investigate online lenders as users lodge over 400 complaints (Credit: MakeMoney.ng)

NDPC moves to investigate online lenders as users lodge over 400 complaints