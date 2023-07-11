ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

With Emefiele in DSS custody, AbokiFX resumes posting forex rates

Samson Toromade

The platform is now posting parallel market rates the naira is exchanging for dollars, pounds and Euros.

Godwin Emefiele attracted widespread criticism during his public feud with AbokiFX over its coverage of the black market forex trade [Reuters/Afolabi Sotunde]
Godwin Emefiele attracted widespread criticism during his public feud with AbokiFX over its coverage of the black market forex trade [Reuters/Afolabi Sotunde]

Recommended articles

In September 2021, Emefiele accused the platform of sabotaging the Nigerian economy by publishing speculative black market rates to manipulate the system.

But with Emefiele now facing allegations of corruption and stuck for weeks in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), AbokiFX resumed its operations in July 2023.

The platform is now posting parallel market rates the naira is exchanging for dollars, pounds and Euros.

ADVERTISEMENT

AbokiFX cultivated a reputation as the most reliable unofficial platform which tracked black market forex trade when Nigeria operated a chaotic multiple forex markets system.

Following his May 29 inauguration, President Bola Tinubu unified the markets in June shortly after he suspended Emefiele over unclear corruption allegations.

The official is yet to be charged to court and has made attempts to regain his freedom while investigations continue.

Godwin Emefiele cut a controversial figure during much of his reign as CBN governor, capped by an ill-conceived, unsuccessful attempt to participate in the 2023 presidential election [TheCable]
Godwin Emefiele cut a controversial figure during much of his reign as CBN governor, capped by an ill-conceived, unsuccessful attempt to participate in the 2023 presidential election [TheCable] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

In his public spat with AbokiFX, Emefiele challenged the founder, Oniwinde Adedotun, to show up at his office to fight him. He accused Adedotun of dodging numerous attempts to engage him for an understanding of AbokiFX's model.

He also accused the founder of being an illegal forex dealer who sold tens of millions of naira in forex to numerous Nigerian companies in contravention of forex laws, while also directly benefitting from the daily rates advertised by AbokiFX.

"It is an economic sabotage and we'll pursue him wherever he is. We will report him to international security agencies.

"We'll track him, Mr Oniwinde, we'll find you, because we cannot allow you to continue to conduct an illegal activity that kills our economy," he said at a press conference.

AbokiFX promptly suspended posting rates after Emefiele said directives had been been issued to go after the website.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspension of the operation didn't improve the black market exchange rate of the naira as many supporters of the CBN's action believed at the time.

Before his suspension, Emefiele was the top official of the CBN for nine years following his appointment by President Goodluck Jonathan in 2014.

The 61-year-old was the poster face for some of the most controversial monetary policies of the subsequent Muhammadu Buhari administration and was dogged in defending them.

ALSO READ: 10 unforgivable sins committed by Emefiele

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade Samson Toromade is the Editor-in-Chief of Pulse Nigeria. Contact: samson.toromade@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

With Emefiele in DSS custody, AbokiFX resumes posting forex rates

With Emefiele in DSS custody, AbokiFX resumes posting forex rates

Pension Central rebrands as Pencentral, promises enhanced pension remittance experience

Pension Central rebrands as Pencentral, promises enhanced pension remittance experience

'Food prices continue to soar high in Abuja, Nasarawa' - Traders laments

'Food prices continue to soar high in Abuja, Nasarawa' - Traders laments

Africa’s first woman in space Sara Sabry highlights Africa’s need for space exploration

Africa’s first woman in space Sara Sabry highlights Africa’s need for space exploration

Nigeria's total foreign capital inflow rises by 6.78% to $1.13bn in Q1 2023

Nigeria's total foreign capital inflow rises by 6.78% to $1.13bn in Q1 2023

Nigeria’s 3rd richest man Mike Adenuga has lost almost half of his wealth, here’s why

Nigeria’s 3rd richest man Mike Adenuga has lost almost half of his wealth, here’s why

AfDB's Adesina backs Tinubu over unification of foreign exchange rate

AfDB's Adesina backs Tinubu over unification of foreign exchange rate

FG asks Kano-Maradi railway contractor to procure gas engines

FG asks Kano-Maradi railway contractor to procure gas engines

Money Africa clinches 1st position at maiden edition of NSIA Prize for Innovation

Money Africa clinches 1st position at maiden edition of NSIA Prize for Innovation

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

Israel Adesanya: Nigerian UFC Champion brands South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis a 'Nigg*r' at UFC 290

Israel Adesanya: Nigerian UFC Champion brands South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis a 'Nigg*r' at UFC 290

Sha'Carri Richardson: US Champion coasts to fourth-fastest all-conditions 200m time in history

Sha'Carri Richardson: US Champion coasts to fourth-fastest all-conditions 200m time in history

Ronaldo or Messi? Manchester City’s Haaland picks the GOAT

Ronaldo or Messi? Manchester City’s Haaland picks the GOAT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Elon Musk's Twitter isn't happy with the emergence of the Threads app launched by Mark Zuckerberg's Meta [Christophe Morin/IP3/Getty Images]

Twitter threatens Meta with lawsuit over rival app Threads

Meta's Threads poses the most formidable rival to Twitter yet [Christophe Morin/IP3/Getty Images; Chesnot/Getty Images]

Why you should pay attention to the Twitter vs Threads battle

Nigeria's revenue from crude oil exports hits $11 billion in H1, 2023

Nigeria's revenue from crude oil exports hits $11 billion in H1, 2023

Average daily consumption of PMS drops by 28% after subsidy removal (TheNation)

Average daily consumption of PMS drops by 28% after subsidy removal