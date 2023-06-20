ADVERTISEMENT
Emefiele takes legal action against detention by DSS

Ima Elijah

Emefiele calls on court to help excercise his funamental rights.

Godwin Emefiele [Daylight]
Godwin Emefiele [Daylight]

In a plea submitted on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Emefiele seeks the court's intervention to uphold his fundamental rights of liberty and freedom of movement, asserting that there are no justifiable grounds for his prolonged confinement.

While Emefiele demands his release, the Attorney General of the Federation office and the DSS remain steadfast in their stance, arguing that the continued detention of the suspended CBN governor is legally justified.

On June 10, 2023, President Bola Tinubu suspended Emefiele from his position as Governor of the Central Bank. Shortly thereafter, the DSS announced that Emefiele was in their custody.

The Federal Government explained that the suspension aimed to facilitate an ongoing investigation into his office and the planned reforms in Nigeria's financial sector.

Presenting a preliminary objection to the fundamental rights enforcement suit brought forward by Emefiele, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and the DSS inform the Federal Capital Territory High Court that the detention was carried out in accordance with an order from a magistrates' court. They request the court to dismiss the motion and impose costs.

The AGF further questions the court's jurisdiction to entertain the suit, asserting that Emefiele's originating motion should have sought to nullify the order for his detention rather than seek enforcement of rights.

Challenging the motion for bail filed by Emefiele, the DSS also contests his plea for release. The case has been adjourned until July 13, when a ruling is expected to be issued.

Ima Elijah

