7 things to know about Bolaji Agbede appointed to succeed Herbert Wigwe

Bayo Wahab

Bolaji Agbede is the acting CEO of Access Bank. [Tech Cabal]

In a statement announcing Agbede’s appointment, the company’s Board of Directors said her appointment was subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Here are seven things you'd like to know about her academic background, leadership and experience in the banking industry.

  • Extensive Experience:
With over 27 years in the banking sector, Ms. Agbede has a rich background in human resources management, customer relationship management, and banking operations​​.

  • Educational Background:

She holds a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and Statistics from the University of Lagos (1990) and an MBA from Cranfield University (2002). Additionally, she is a member of the Chartered Institute of Management UK and Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria​​.

  • Professional Development:

Ms. Agbede has participated in several prestigious leadership and professional development programs, including the High-Performance Leadership Programme at IMD and the Strategic Talent Management Programme at the London Business School​​.

  • Leadership in Access Bank:

Joining Access Bank in 2003, she has been instrumental in the bank’s human capital development as the Head of HR for the Access Bank Group since 2010. Her tenure has been marked by successful people integrations during significant mergers and acquisitions​​​​​​.

  • Mergers and Acquisitions Expertise:

Demonstrating her proficiency in mergers and acquisitions, she has played a key role in several of the sector’s most successful integrations, including those involving Marina International Bank, Capital Bank, Intercontinental Bank Plc, and the merger between Access Bank Plc and Diamond Bank Plc​​​​.

  • Advocate for Gender Equality:
Ms. Agbede is a strong proponent of gender equality and equity, having introduced progressive initiatives such as paternity leave, six months’ maternity leave, the Bank’s Crèche, and the Access Women Network​​​​.

  • Community and Women Empowerment:

Beyond her corporate responsibilities, she contributes her expertise to several non-governmental organizations focused on women's empowerment, capacity building, and leadership. This includes her service on the boards of organizations like the ROWAA Widows Initiative and Propel Grad​​​​.

Ms. Bolaji Agbede’s appointment as the acting CEO of Access Holdings brings her extensive experience, leadership skills, and passion for gender equality to the forefront of the financial sector, promising a continued positive impact on the organization and its stakeholders.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

