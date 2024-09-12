ADVERTISEMENT
10 African countries with highest electric vehicle adoption

Solomon Ekanem

Despite having the lowest EV adoption rate globally, some African countries boast of some impressive advancements in the adoption of EV with partnership from the government and the private sector.

According to Mordor Intelligence, the size of Africa's electric vehicle market in 2024 is estimated at $15.80 billion and is expected to hit $25.40 billion by 2029.

Globally, China, Europe and the USA lead other countries as the largest markets for electric vehicles and the combined sales of EVs in all three countries accounted for around 95% of all EV sales in 2023.

Despite having the lowest EV adoption rate globally, some African countries boast of some impressive advancements in the adoption of EV with partnership from the government and the private sector.

Africa however, has peculiar problems which may hamper the full adoption of EV in the continent. These issues range from high cost of conversion, lack of adequate enabling infrastructure such as charging points, high cost of capital, competition from second-hand imports, low energy access, poor power grid infrastructure, and a legacy of depending on fossil fuels.

The list below in no particular order, shows African countries that currently have a robust adoption rate for electric vehicles;

South Africa’s infrastructure advancement and developed manufacturing industry makes it an ideal hub for EV manufacturing. As of 2020, there were 6000 EVs in the country.

Morocco's EV fleet as at 2023 was put at 10,000. The country currently produces more vehicles than South Africa while its auto industry accounts for 22% of GDP and $14 billion in exports.

Kenya currently hosts the continent’s largest e-mobility start-up ecosystem with an investment ecosystem that shows increasing interest in e-mobility. The country’s EV registration (3,753) however, accounted for just 1.7% of new vehicle sales in the country.

Tanzania has fast become a force in Africa's EV market. A 2023 report by the Africa E-mobility alliance put the number of EVs in Tanzania at 5000 vehicles.

Angola also boasts of having one of the largest EV adoption in Africa with 1000 units according to the Africa E-Mobility Alliance with an additional 2000 EV imports from the United States in 2024.

Ghana recorded an impressive 17,000 EV units including two and three-wheelers according to government data. The country also has one of the largest EV four-wheeler fleets in Africa, with about 1,000 tracked in the Africa E-mobility Alliance's 2023 report.

As at 2022, Rwanda had about 900 EVs listed in its database. This number has sharply risen to about 1,182 include two, three and four wheelers.

There has been a sharp rise in the number of EVs in Egypt rising from 1800 recorded in 2021, to between 3500 and 4000 EVs in 2023.

The growth of EVs in Ethiopia has been linked to favourable government policies. According to estimates from Cleantechnica.com, there were about 5000 to 7000 EVs plying Ethiopian roads

Benin is also emerging as a force in EV adoption with the presence of over 3000 electric vehicles, mainly electric motorcycles.

The data on Nigeria’s EV market is currently not available but sales data from one of the top automobile companies, Stallion Motors showed it had only sold 120 units of Kona, (Nigeria’s first EV) since its launch in 2020.

Nigeria is yet to make its presence felt in the EV market despite its large population and large tech market base although some indigenous companies like Innoson, have made some advanced progress with their EV manufacturing plant.

According to Cornel Osigwe, the company's Head of Corporate Communications, Innoson is in the process of releasing the first set of its EVs which are currently still undergoing final certification and approval tests by the company’s quality control department for sales.

