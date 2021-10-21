CumRocket is set to launch a game-changing platform powered by their token, $CUMMIES!

What is CumRocket?

CumRocket is launching an NFT marketplace for adult content, allowing chat messaging, tipping, and subscription services in the future. Their platform is powered by their native token, $CUMMIES, for payments.

Could this be the next big thing since OnlyFans? Some people are already comparing it to the OnlyFans on Blockchain, however, the team behind CumRocket is adamant that they're building a superior product considering that there are many things that models complain about with OnlyFans. The CumRocket team works directly with models in order to overcome these issues.

CumRocket is a pioneer in the adult crypto space, being the first mover providing models with more ways to make money.

CumRocket has 137k+ holders of their token and a $70m market cap at present.

It is trading 50% higher on the day currently, due to this positive news.

Their market cap reached $400m at all-time high even without any big exchange listings. Imagine the possibilities when they get listed on the big exchanges?

The team is dedicated to making CumRocket join the top 100 cryptocurrencies - do you think adult-focused crypto should earn a spot in the top 100?

Cummies entry into the Nigerian space is being handled by Godmcee Media, a media marketing company with high-end clientele including, BabyBitc, DJ Cuppy and a host of others.

