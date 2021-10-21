RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

CumRocket is set to launch a game-changing platform powered by their token, $CUMMIES!

Authors:

Pulse Mix

CumRocket is set to make huge waves in the crypto space with the launch of their 18+ NFT marketplace and collection drop, coming Oct 29th, 2021.

CumRocket is set to launch a game-changing platform powered by their token, $CUMMIES!
CumRocket is set to launch a game-changing platform powered by their token, $CUMMIES!

They're launching with a Halloween-themed NSFW NFT collection FULL of the hottest stars, with a combined reach of over 7 million! You don't want to miss it.

Recommended articles

CumRocket is launching an NFT marketplace for adult content, allowing chat messaging, tipping, and subscription services in the future. Their platform is powered by their native token, $CUMMIES, for payments.

CumRocket is set to launch a game-changing platform powered by their token, $CUMMIES!
CumRocket is set to launch a game-changing platform powered by their token, $CUMMIES! Pulse Nigeria

Could this be the next big thing since OnlyFans? Some people are already comparing it to the OnlyFans on Blockchain, however, the team behind CumRocket is adamant that they're building a superior product considering that there are many things that models complain about with OnlyFans. The CumRocket team works directly with models in order to overcome these issues.

CumRocket is a pioneer in the adult crypto space, being the first mover providing models with more ways to make money.

CumRocket is set to launch a game-changing platform powered by their token, $CUMMIES!
CumRocket is set to launch a game-changing platform powered by their token, $CUMMIES! Pulse Nigeria

CumRocket has 137k+ holders of their token and a $70m market cap at present.

It is trading 50% higher on the day currently, due to this positive news.

Their market cap reached $400m at all-time high even without any big exchange listings. Imagine the possibilities when they get listed on the big exchanges?

The team is dedicated to making CumRocket join the top 100 cryptocurrencies - do you think adult-focused crypto should earn a spot in the top 100?

For more info check out the CumRocket website and Twitter

https://cumrocket.io/

https://twitter.com/CumRocketCrypto

Cummies entry into the Nigerian space is being handled by Godmcee Media, a media marketing company with high-end clientele including, BabyBitc, DJ Cuppy and a host of others.

https://godmcee.com/crypto/

----

#FeaturedPost

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CumRocket is set to launch a game-changing platform powered by their token, $CUMMIES!

itel S17: A selfie smartphone with unbeatable features for users

Big battery, big screen, beautiful design? itel S17 has it all

Does the choice of web hosting company matter for your business?

NGX opens week with N153bn loss on MTNN, Nestle loses

AAAN, MIPAN, OAAN, others okay new advertising industry practice guidelines

Consumers resort to firewood over rising cost of cooking gas

Meet the Ghanaian entrepreneur who has developed wireless earbuds that can translate 40 languages

What You Need To Know About The Certificate Of Occupancy – C Of O

Trending

Meet the Ghanaian entrepreneur who has developed wireless earbuds that can translate 40 languages

Meet the Ghanaian entrepreneur who has developed wireless earbuds that can translate 40 languages

Consumers resort to firewood over rising cost of cooking gas

Cooking gas cylinders (Vanguard)

NGX opens week with N153bn loss on MTNN, Nestle loses

The total volume of shares traded dipped by 53.53% [Reuters/Akintunde Akinleye]

What You Need To Know About The Certificate Of Occupancy – C Of O

What You Need To Know About The Certificate Of Occupancy – C Of O