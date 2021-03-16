Concerns over the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has affected the price of crude oil in the international market, as vaccine rollout slows in Europe.

Germany, France, Italy and at least 14 other countries plan to halt AstraZeneca COVID-19 injections following concerns of blood clot side effects; even though the World Health Organisation and a slew of scientists have said there is no established link between the vaccine and the clots.

As a consequence, Brent crude is now down 49 cents, or 0.7%, at $68.39, having dropped 0.5% on Monday, March 15.

U.S. crude was down 47 cents, or 0.7%, at $64.92 a barrel, after declining 0.3% in the previous session.

A slow pace of vaccinations in Europe--one of the hardest hit areas--may delay any economic recovery from the pandemic on a global scale.

Oil prices rebounded as countries began relaxing COVID-19 restrictions and demand soared.

Health authorities in Nigeria, which also received millions of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, say there has been no blood clot side effects since a nationwide rollout campaign kicked off in March.