CHI Limited advocates for gender equity in workplace

L-R: General Manager, Fidelity Bank Plc., Chinwe Iloghalu; Keynote Speaker and CEO, The Chair Centre Group, Ibukun Awosika; CEO, Aspire Coronation Trust Foundation, Osayi Alile; Knowledge, Insight & Innovation Manager, CHI Limited, Abosede Odi; and Production Supervisor, CHI Limited, Onyinye Muoghalu during the celebration of International Women's Day by CHI Limited.
CHI Limited, A Member of the Coca-Cola Family, recently celebrated its International Women’s Day Event and it was marked with fanfare as CHI Limited appreciated female employees for their resilience and commitment to growing the company.

In her opening remarks, CHI Limited Human Resources Director, Temitope Adedayo-Ojo, stated that the company is committed to driving diversity and inclusion through gender equity at the workplace. She used the occasion to unveil the Women’s Network at Chi Limited- “GREAT Rubies” which highlights the values that the women at CHI Limited represent.

Keynote Speaker, First Female Chairman of First Bank and Chief Executive Officer of The Chair Centre Group, Mrs. Ibukun Awosika, stated that equity is about evaluating what each person needs to succeed at their best. She noted that women represent about 50% of Nigeria’s population and undermining them will be detrimental to society. She charged women to identify their limitations, close the gap, take ownership of their career and value their journey.

Speaking further, she stressed that for organizations, it will take every single person, both male and female, to be at their best to make them succeed. She called for organizations to create an ecosystem that helps in getting value for the organization, while optimizing the potential of staff members through its provision of resources and platform.

Panelists at the event included, Mrs. Chinwe Iloghalu, General Manager, Fidelity Bank Plc; Mr. Bola Arotiowa, Sales Director, CHI Limited; Ms. Osayi Alile, CEO Aspire Coronation Trust Foundation, and Mrs. Neelam Gupta, Operations Manager, CHI Limited, who also lent their voices to the emerging drive for equity to all parties.

Mr. Bola Arotiowa encouraged women to be more assertive and present themselves within their place of interest as long as they are ready to get in the competitive market. Ms. Osayi Alile also encouraged ladies to equip themselves with relevant skillset while consciously creating their own brand identity as this will enable people listen when they speak, welcome their insights, and also recommend them for positions. She also spoke on the importance of building a tribe of mentors.

In support, Mrs. Chinwe Iloghalu, added that having a mentor early is crucial for success. She noted that at various stages women will require sponsors to speak out on their behalf in rooms they have no access to and put a word for them in the right places to facilitate their success. Mrs. Neelam Gupta re-echoed the same message previous speakers had reiterated, the message on equity must be consistent across board.

The colourful event which was held at the exquisite Hollandia Lounge within the company’s premises was attended by female employees, invited dignitaries and the media. CHI Limited is supportive of a gender inclusive workplace through its diverse and inclusive culture that promotes equity to forge unity, and help drive success for all.

International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

Happy International Women's Day to Every Woman.

