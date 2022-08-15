RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

ChamsSwitch gets Visa recognition, enlisted on Visa Global Registry

Authors:

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByChamsSwitch - The Registry is exclusive to service providers who have demonstrated compliance with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard.

ChamsSwitch gets Visa recognition, enlisted on Visa Global Registry
ChamsSwitch gets Visa recognition, enlisted on Visa Global Registry

ChamsSwitch, one of Nigeria’s largest payment solutions & switch companies, has received recognition from Visa for its compliance with industry security standards and is now a valued service provider listed on the Visa Global Registry.

The Registry, which only enlists service providers who comply with industry security standards and invest in data security and the protection of cardholder data, is the payment industry's designated source for information on compliant providers of payment-related services to Visa clients and merchants.

Announcing the enlistment, Visa acknowledged ChamsSwitch’s commitment to security demonstrated by meeting the requirements of the Payment Card Industry Standard, “We appreciate your continued support and commitment to safeguarding the payment industry,” the financial giant expressed in a statement.

Expressing his delight, the CEO of ChamsSwitch shared his thoughts on the milestone, “this enlistment is an incredibly big win for us and reaffirms our promise to provide secure and innovative financial payment solutions to our customers. As a member of the Visa Global Registry, we are recommitting to maintaining the highest level of security across all our platforms and defending our customers' data against compromise. "

With the new listing as a member of the Visa Global Registry, ChamsSwitch's innovative payment solutions can now be accessible to potential clients globally.

About ChamSwitch: ChamsSwitch is one of the leading fintech companies in Nigeria with a commitment to providing robust technologies for secure and reliable online payment in Nigeria. ChamsSwitch currently manages four electronic funds transfer platforms, including PelPay, Naira.com, SwitchPay, and Naira Plus.

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByChamsSwitch

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ChamsSwitch gets Visa recognition, enlisted on Visa Global Registry

ChamsSwitch gets Visa recognition, enlisted on Visa Global Registry

Beginner's guide: How to make money from Real estate in Nigeria

Beginner's guide: How to make money from Real estate in Nigeria

eNaira: CBN, Fintech Foundry to support 10 startups

eNaira: CBN, Fintech Foundry to support 10 startups

Flutterwave tackles unemployment with new Graduate Trainee Program

Flutterwave tackles unemployment with new Graduate Trainee Program

Dollar scarcity, another pandemic against Nigerian tourism- DG NTDC

Dollar scarcity, another pandemic against Nigerian tourism- DG NTDC

NNPC launches app to monitor crude oil theft in Nigeria

NNPC launches app to monitor crude oil theft in Nigeria

FG to conclude seaport terminal concession agreement soon - Minister

FG to conclude seaport terminal concession agreement soon - Minister

Finance app users at risk as 50 apps pose cybersecurity threats

Finance app users at risk as 50 apps pose cybersecurity threats

Bitcoin trade in Nigeria hits $1.16 billion despite CBN ban

Bitcoin trade in Nigeria hits $1.16 billion despite CBN ban

Trending

NITDA

NITDA opens registration portal to train 1 million app developers

Naira and Dollars

Naira gains against dollar by 0.52% , exchanging at N428.75

Coca-Cola unveils its 'Believe and Win' Under-the-Crown promo, to take 5 customers to Qatar World Cup

Coca-Cola unveils its 'Believe and Win' Under-the-Crown promo, to take 5 customers to Qatar World Cup

President Muhammadu Buhari (TheNation)

President Buhari reverses Seplat's $1.3 billion takeover of Exxon Mobil