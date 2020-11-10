CashMore empowers Nigerians to earn millions from their recharge

This was made known during the launch of the multi-level networking and Value Added Services (VAS) earning platform.
The Executive Director, CashMore, Caroline Omotosho expressed her excitement as she recounted the limitless possibilities CashMore holds for Nigerians. In her words "CashMore represents a deeper significance to show Nigerians that every of their actions count. The platform provides individuals with the opportunity to collectively build wealth and attain financial freedom at their own pace.”
CashMore is a Virtual Top-up (VTU), data and utility payments (VAS) provider offering everyone the chance to earn passive income from recharge, transactions and referrals. On CashMore, users earn between 4% - 0.35% on every transaction and that of their referrals.
Abegunde Adeogo, a Network Leader described CashMore.ng as easy and trusted. He stated that "all the questions I had in mind coming to this launch have been answered, I love the intelligence that went into the CashMore platform and I commend the management. It is easy to use and for me, any platform that is easy as this can be trusted".
The Group Head, CashMore and VAS also iterated that "in a country with over 100 million active sims and about 50% of the population are urban dwellers, Nigerians make daily unsuspecting transactions in millions, empowering the banks and telecoms companies. That is why CashMore is here to spread the wealth and give Nigerians a fighting chance towards their financial freedom."
CashMore is a product of CapitalSage, an integrated digital financial service group, providing people-driven empowerment and inclusive solutions for individuals and businesses for sustainable value and wealth creation in Africa.
Unlike any other platform, CashMore.ng is powered by robust technology and partners, allowing millions of Nigerians to earn daily while they make instant airtime and data top-up, Pay-TV subscription and utility bill payments.
Visit www.cashmore.ng to start earning, also click here to download the CashMore App on Google Playstore.
You can also follow us on our social media pages:
Instagram: @Cashmore_Nigeria
Twitter: @Cashmore_NG
Facebook: CashMore
Kindly subscribe to our Youtube channel; CashMore.
*This is a featured post.