Calabar Bolt drivers threaten 3-day service withdrawal over Subsidy removal

News Agency Of Nigeria

The drivers, operating under the aegis of the Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transport Workers of Nigeria, announced the planned protest at a news briefing on Wednesday in Calabar.

Mike Neji, the Treasurer of the group and Chairman of the task force, set up to enforce the downtool, described the alleged treatment being meted to the union members by the management of the App-Based company as “unfair”.

Neji said that the demand for an increase in the fare and their bonus was necessitated by the recent increase in the pump price of petrol and consequential rise in the price of spare parts.

He described the terms and conditions given to bolt drivers in Calabar as the “most unfavourable in the country.

“Calabar remained the most adversely affected locations as it concerns terms and conditions of driving and earnings compared to other places where the company is operating.

“Due to the increase in the price of fuel, we can no longer meet up, we want the management to increase the fare to at least N1,000 as baseline.

“They should also reduce the commission they collect from us drivers.

“Currently, they are collecting about 35 per cent when you add other components of the charges they deduct.

“We are being charged for a lot of things at a time the prices of fuel, engine oil and car maintenance generally have gone up.

“In spite of the situation, the management is only adding N1000 or thereabout to the fare, which is not in any way commensurate with the reality on ground,” Nneji said.

He said that the group might be compelled to look for an alternative, if the company did not meet its demand.

Attempts made to get the reaction of the company’s officials in Calabar on the development were unsuccessful.

A member of staff of the company told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that only the head office was permitted to react to such issues.

News Agency Of Nigeria

