ADVERTISEMENT
Cadbury Candies thrills Ibadan consumers with 'like a child again'

#FeatureByCadbury: Partners Movie in the Park, Filmhouse to evoke nostalgia and excitement with outdoor showing of The Lion King.

The experience at ‘Like A Child Again’ is a novel initiative to drive awareness for Cadbury Candies whilst offering consumers a unique experience filled with playful excitement and nostalgic moments that enable them relive fun memories of their childhood through the movies shown at the event.

The free event welcomed hundreds of lovers of Cadbury Candies to an open candyland, with a captivating setup of balloons, lights and props. Other side attractions included painting sessions, a bouncing castle, graffiti art and jigsaw puzzles, to spice up the experience. Attendees got a chance to taste the different candy variants - Cadbury Caramel, Cadbury Coffee and Cadbury Buttermint - as they were treated to an exclusive screening of 1994 Disney movie classic, ‘The Lion King’, on a gigantic screen.

At the event, Category Lead (Gum and Candy), Cadbury West Africa, Morolake Emokpaire explained the reason Cadbury Candies curated such an event:

”Our range of Cadbury Candies offers you the perfect candy for every moment. We pride ourselves in knowing that our consumers can trust our candies to make everyday moments special. We also take opportunities to create these unique bonding moments for our consumers and their families. ‘Like A Child Again’ offers an atmosphere where our consumers, regardless of their age, can come play, relive fun childhood memories and quite literally, feel like children again.”

The attendees were engrossed in the games of the day and expressed delight at the different activities. Speaking on this, Brand Manager (Gum & Candy), Cadbury West Africa, Joan Odafe, said,

“We, at Cadbury Candies, take special interest in the lifestyle of our consumers. They are passionate about having fun with friends and family. We understand this desire and have created another unique experience to make it happen, to remind them that the fun from childhood can always be recreated and enjoyed just like it was in the past”.

‘Like A Child Again' is a periodic event owned by Cadbury Candies. The maiden edition was organised in July 2022. The event celebrates nostalgia and special moments with consumers through the screening of classic movies and other engaging activities. ‘Like A Child Again’ would be organised in other cities across the country this year.

