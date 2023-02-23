Buhari claims envy from other Presidents over Nigeria's private sector

On Wednesday, February 22, 2023, President Buhari bestowed security equipment valued at over N12 billion to the military and Nigeria Police Force at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

While speaking at the event, President Buhari said: “Ladies and gentlemen. Today is indeed a very happy day for all Nigerians, and I can happily say that I am the envy of many Presidents in the world”, according to a statement from his Special Advisor on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina.

The president continued: “I am exceedingly honored to be the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, at this time."

About the security equipment: The security equipment was donated by the Coalition of Private Sector Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), a consortium of Nigerian entrepreneurs who unitedly raised N40 billion to combat the pandemic across the country.