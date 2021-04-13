BUA Group’s $300m sugar refinery in Lafiagi to be completed by Q1 2022

“Lafiagi Sugar factory is the flagship of BIP project of BUA Group. For us at BUA, we believe that whatever is worth doing at all is worth doing well, and that is why we started this project on a big scale. We took over Lafiagi in 2014 formally and the project started in 2016, and since then, there has been no going back. Interestingly, it is the fastest BIP project in the country at the moment,” he said.

According to Olayiwola, the project on completion will be an integrated factory, comprising a sugar refinery, a mill, an ethanol plant, and a 35,000 megawatt power plant.

“What we are bringing in is an integrated factory. Four factories in one, we don’t have it in any plantation in Nigeria. We are building four factories; a mill that’ll produce 10,000 tonnes of canes per day; the highest capacity in Nigeria at the moment. Other sugar plantations do not have this kind of capacity.

“We are not stopping at the mill because that is the brown sugar you see, but we are migrating to a refinery, we are going to be refining the sugar. So, we have the refinery under construction at the moment, and we are building a power plant- a 35 megawatts power plant and part of it would be solely for the refinery and part of it would go to the national grid”.

