BoICT Awards: Spectranet wins “Best 4G LTE ISP

Speaking on the award, Ajay Awasthi, Chief Executive Officer of Spectranet said this award is for the subscribers that have stayed with Spectranet over the years. “Our subscribers are the reason we always strive to put our best foot forward. We appreciate every feedback about our service and we are committed to ensuring customer satisfaction always”.

Speaking on Spectranet’s commitment to offering High Speed, Affordable and Reliable Internet, Mr. Awasthi added , “ In keeping with the trend to watch OTT content on smart TVs requiring high speed data with high degree of availability Spectranet has expanded its internet services to Fixed Broadband through “Home Fiber” (FTTH) and “Fiber on Air” (FOA) technologies. He described them as highquality ultra-broadband technologies that deliver reliable, high-speed, UNLIMITED DATA with a high degree of consistency than the mobile broadband. “…We have made huge financial and technical investments in line with our business philosophy of ensuring that our customers continue to have the best internet connection in their offices, homes, and on the go.”

Users of Spectranet’sHomeFiber (FTTH)and Fiber OnAir (WTTH) services can simultaneously stream videos, play online games, and download/upload large files at a fast speed.

In describing the Home Fiber and Fiber on Air services as being perfect for homes, Mr. Awasthi mentioned that both services are now available in over 100 Estates within Lagos and Abuja.

He concluded by thanking the organizers of the BoICT Award, commending them as a responsible media house.

The award was organized by the Nigeria Communication’s Week and this year’s theme is “Impact of Block Chain Technology in a Digitalized Nigeria”. The lecture was delivered by Dr. OluseyiAkindeinde, Co-Founder/Chief Technical Officer, Digital Encode Limited and Dr. Ayotunde Coker, Managing Director of Rack Centre chaired the event.

About Spectranet

Spectranet Limited is the foremost Internet service provider in Nigeria, offering high speed internet services through 4G LTE,Home Fiber (FTTH), Fiber on Air (WTTH), and other customized solutions for homes and businesses within Nigeria.

Her commitment to servicing customers is evidenced by the high standards of work processes aimed at providing a better, faster, and more reliable broadband Internet at unparalleled value for money.

Spectranet’s vision is to be Nigeria's most respected broadband service company that offers value to her community and continues to enable every Nigerian family to connect to their world at affordable prices.

Spectranet coverage currently spans across Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, connecting thousands of homes and businesses to world class Internet services.

Spectranet is a recipient of multiple awards for Best Internet Service and 4G LTE Provider in Nigeria in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021

