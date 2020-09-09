South African Pay TV company, Multichoice (which runs DSTV), says producing Season 5 of the Big Brother Naija reality show has cost the company N3.5 billion ($10 million).

Known as the Lockdown edition, Big Brother Naija premiered on Sunday, July 19, 2020 with 20 housemates.

Season 5 of the reality show has been a hit like others before it, attracting millions of viewers on the continent and across the world.

The show has also dominated social media trends and chatter since the housemates were ushered into the Big Brother House.

“BBNaija production gulps N3.5 billion. We won't stop investing in putting smiles on the faces of our customers, even in the toughest times,” says Multichoice Nigeria CEO John Ugbe.

Show host, Ebuka often kicks off the eviction show in dashing outfits [Instagram/ebuka]

Former housemates of the show have found their way into Nigeria’s ever evolving creative industry and Ugbe says that has been the overriding goal behind the show.

"We've been at the forefront of exporting Nigeria's entertainment. The Multichoice talent factory is a testament to that investment.

"The Multichoice talent factory students not only obtain relevant skills, but also benefit access to mentors who provide life, social and entrepreneurial support to them; offering a holistic and well rounded education," he says.

The show has also attracted plenty of sponsorship and Ads from a plethora of brands.

"We are committed to promoting the Nigerian culture. Right after BBNaija, there's more drama and reality coming like RIONA, ENAKHE and SHOOT YOUR SHOT," says Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, Channel Director, Africa Magic Channels.

BBNaija Season 5 will climax on Sunday, September 27, 2020; with the grand prize money of N85 million ($221,000) handed to the winner.