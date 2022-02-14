RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Be One of the 4,500 Quickteller Paypoint Agents to Win Massive Rewards in the #DoubleUp Promo

Are you a Quickteller Paypoint agent? We’ve got delicious news for you!

Starting February 1st through March 31st Quickteller Paypoint is giving N12,000,000 in rewards to Paypoint agents across all regions of the country in the brand new #DoubleUp promo!

With winners to be picked monthly from each geopolitical region of the country, more than 4,500 agents are set to go home with various rewards.

To qualify, Quickteller Paypoint agents need to increase their monthly transactions to meet the targets for one of the four reward categories on the promo:

BRONZE: 53 transactions monthly target

SILVER: 209 transactions monthly target

GOLD: 465 transactions monthly target

PLATINUM: 1,240 transactions monthly target

Each month, all qualified agents in each category will win N1,000 airtime and be entered into a raffle draw for a chance to be the regional winner of a high-value prize within their reward category.

Raffle prizes to be won include:

PLATINUM CATEGORY: Two 45 inch LED Televisions or generators per region

GOLD CATEGORY: Four smartphones per region

SILVER CATEGORY: Eight rechargeable standing fans per region

And BRONZE CATEGORY: Forty N10,000 cash prize per region

Promo ends Mar 31, 2022

So, what are you waiting for? It’s time to #DoubleUp with Quickteller Paypoint!

Visit paypoint.quickteller.com/ to learn more today.

