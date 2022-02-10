All about mining on a home computer in 2021

Consumers of video cards are divided into two irreconcilable camps and serious battles are being played out on the forums of the whole world. But almost every gamer who knows how to count his money, no, no, and the thought came to mind - why not try to mine cryptocurrency on your new video card, recently purchased for a lot of money, in order to recoup at least part of the overpayment for it or on the old one, so that everything still be able to save up for a new graphics accelerator.

Video card

Of course, you know the model of your video card. If not, then it is indicated on the box from it, on the label that is pasted on the video card itself, in the personal account of the online store where the purchase was made. You can also do this using the Windows Task Manager, the GPU-Z utility, and other programs. But still it is better to know not only the model, but also the full name of the video card.

The most popular cryptocurrency for mining today is Ethereum (Bitcoin has not been mined with a video card for a long time). If your video card is less than 6GB, then you are "flying" because this is the required minimum for today. After, it is necessary to establish what it is capable of in the extraction of cryptocurrency. To do this, go to any well-known profitability calculator. For example, you can use the nicehash calculator. It has auto-detection and manual selection. If, taking into account the cost of electricity and losses when withdrawing to fiat money (rubles), your video card is able to bring at least some significant profit for you, then let's move on.

Room. Electricity. Noise

Mining indoors inevitably leads to increased levels of background noise. Make sure that it will not interfere with you and your household, including four-legged ones. Since you will be mining on your main (possibly only) computer, it is unlikely that you will be able to move it to a separate room, balcony or other room. The temperature in the room you are using may increase and the air may become drier. I will say right away that being at home with a constantly noisy computer is not the best idea. But someone may argue that during games the noise is even greater. This is true. But hardly many people play around the clock.

Power Supply

One of the components that bears the load during mining is the power supply. You also need to make sure of its quality by reading reviews on it and asking questions to experts on the forums. After all, the inscription 600 or 700 watts on the power supply itself does not mean anything. In fact, it may turn out to be a low-quality 400-watt power supply, embellished with inviting inscriptions created by cunning marketers. Power supplies are also susceptible to heat and failure from sustained high loads. They also have fans. They also have warranty seals on their cases that prevent replacing a noisy fan.

Peculiarities

If you have already decided to start mining on a home computer with a single video card, then during the training, try to learn as much as possible about the pitfalls of mining and its various unspoken aspects. What and how to mine is more profitable, how it is more profitable to withdraw money, how not to lose them at all. Such knowledge will allow you to get the maximum benefit from mining. Laziness is inappropriate here. Although it is not news that the most experienced miners are extremely reluctant to share their secrets. Nobody likes to raise competitors.

