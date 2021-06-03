5 reasons you need to switch to Paysend for money transfers to Nigeria!

Paysend is an online money transfer service that has welcomed over 3.7 million customers in just over three years. You can send money either directly to a bank account or cash Pick-up location in Nigeria using the recipient’s name and bank details.

We understand that there may be alternative methods available, so here are some of the many reasons why we guarantee Paysend is the best money transfer option for you!

Here are 5 reasons why you should switch to Paysend for your money transfers to Nigeria:

We are low-cost effective

You are probably wanting to find the cheapest way to send money to Nigeria to ensure your recipient has more to spend. With Paysend, there are no transfer fees when wanting to move money straight to a bank account or when you cash Pick-up and will only cost £1, €1.5 or $2 (or equivalent).

Paysend uses excellent, competitive exchange rates to help you get more from your transfers. To get an idea check out Paysend’s money transfer calculator here.

Nigeria is one of our top destinations

With Paysend, you can send money to over 90 countries all over the world, Nigeria being one of our most popular destinations! Lots of Nigerian expats use Paysend to send money to friends and family back home because they can rely on our quality service and support.

Paysend is quick and easy to use

When relying on your bank to move money it can often take a few days to arrive, due to slow processing times and delays. With Paysend, 90% of transfers arrive in 15 seconds or less!

Oh, and by the way, Paysend has now introduced cash Pick-up when moving money to Nigeria allowing receivers to cash Pick-up from any number of our Pick-up locations, providing a hassle-free money transfer solution for recipients who are less tech-savvy. For more info read our blog on cash Pick-up in Nigeria.

People love our product

More than 22,000 people have rated Paysend on their Trustpilot page, with 89% of people giving us a 5-star ‘excellent’ rating.

Paysend has developed a community of more than 3.7 million happy customers - and this is growing every day. Based in the UK and we are authorised by the FCA - the Financial Conduct Authority, proving that we provide a uniquely exclusive and credible service.

Our Support team are the best in the business

Paysend’s Support team works tirelessly every day to make sure that any issues customers may have are resolved quickly. 97% of our customer support queries are resolved within 24 hours, meaning should you face any obstacles transferring funds to Nigeria, we will be on hand to solve these in no time!

To get you started, use promo code PULSE to send money fee-free for cash Pick-up in Nigeria. Should you be moving money to a Nigerian bank account, this will also be transfer fee-free!

Visit the Paysend app or website now to move money internationally!

